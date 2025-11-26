Tenn Capital Announces Strategic Expansion into the Australian Market

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenn Capital, the global provider of short-term, high-value financing solutions, has announced its official entry into the Australian market as part of its broader APAC expansion strategy.

The move reinforces Tenn’s commitment to its truly global offering, having lent across 22 jurisdictions since its inception in 2021.

Tenn offers financing solutions to UHNWIs, HNWIs, companies, trusts, foundations and funds across three core verticals: Real Estate, Financial Assets and Fund Finance.

Australia represents one of the most attractive growth opportunities for private credit globally. Unlike the mature markets of the US and Europe, private credit in Australia is still in a high-growth phase.

Australia boasts an exceptionally strong real estate market and a rapidly expanding base of high-net-worth individuals, underscoring significant demand for bespoke financial solutions. Tenn plans to capitalise on this through its growing suite of products and solutions.

Matt Watson, CEO of Tenn Capital, said: “This move is a strategic step forward in building a franchise that delivers globally.

“Our clients expect speed, precision and creativity, and we’re now positioned to offer that across every major time zone. For our investors, this means access to a differentiated product that’s insulated from single-country risk and built to perform across geographies and cycles.”

Declan Granville, Head of APAC at Tenn Capital, added: “I’m incredibly passionate about what we’re building at Tenn. We often say we’re a truly global business, and I think we’ve proven that with lending in 22 locations around the world.

“I know the Australian market incredibly well having spent 12 years living there previously, and my move back presents a unique opportunity to expand Tenn’s footprint and reinforce our global capabilities. I’m excited to help establish and grow our presence in APAC.”

Nigel Le Quesne, Chairman, Tenn Capital: “This is a milestone for Tenn Capital and positions us as a truly global provider of short-term high-value financing solutions. Declan is absolutely the right person to be the face of our business across APAC and we look forward to delivering for clients across the region.”

If you would like to arrange a meeting with Tenn Capital, Declan will be on the ground and ready for face-to-face appointments in Q1 2026.

Editor’s Notes

About Tenn Capital:

Tenn Capital is a global, short-term, multi-asset lender focused on delivering high-value financing solutions to UHNWIs, HNWIs, companies, trusts, foundations and funds.

We operate in situations where speed, flexibility and creative structuring are essential, often beyond the scope or parameters of traditional finance providers.

Our lending platform is built around three core verticals: Real Estate, Financial Assets and Fund Finance.

Across each vertical, Tenn’s approach is fundamentally global, asset-led and execution focused, enabling us to structure transactions quickly, securely and with a level of certainty and creativity that traditional funding providers cannot match.