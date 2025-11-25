Fay Partners With Withings to Connect Smart Health Data With Expert Dietitian Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fay, a leading platform for personalized nutrition counseling, today announced a new partnership with Withings, a global leader in connected health technology. This integration brings Fay's network of registered dietitians directly into the Withings app, offering Withings+ premium members a complimentary first appointment with a nutrition expert.

The partnership bridges the critical gap between health data and human guidance. Withings users expertly track their health metrics using an ecosystem of smart devices, including scales, watches, and blood pressure monitors. Now, Withings+ members can take the next step by connecting with a Fay registered dietitian to interpret that data and build a personalized action plan.

"We are thrilled to partner with Withings, a brand that shares our deep commitment to preventative care and empowering individuals to live healthier lives," said Sammy Faycurry, Co-Founder and CEO of Fay. "People have more health data than ever, but data alone doesn't drive change. This partnership is a powerful new tool for preventative health. It closes the loop, connecting best-in-class health tracking with the expert, human guidance needed to make lasting, meaningful improvements and proactively manage long-term health."

How the Integration Works:

The new feature is now live as an in-app placement for Withings+ members alongside Withings' other premium partners. From within the Withings app, members can:

Discover the Fay partnership directly within their Withings app. Follow a link to book their free initial consultation. Be matched with a registered dietitian from Fay's network who fits their unique health goals, preferences, and clinical needs.

"Our users are deeply engaged with their health and are looking for tools that provide real value. This partnership with Fay delivers just that," said Samuel Attia, Product Director at Withings. "By integrating Fay's expert nutrition services, we are adding a crucial layer of personalized support to the Withings experience, helping our members turn their measurements into life-changing habits."

This partnership provides a seamless user experience, allowing individuals to move from tracking their weight, body composition, and activity on a Withings device to discussing those results with a qualified health professional, all from their smartphone.

About Fay

Fay is the leading AI-powered preventive care platform, redefining how nutrition fits into everyday health. By combining advanced AI technology, a national network of registered dietitians, and deep integration with health insurance and employers, Fay delivers accessible, insurance-backed nutrition care at scale. From weight management to chronic disease prevention, Fay empowers people to take control of their health with personalized, intelligent care. Backed by General Catalyst, 1984, Forerunner, and Goldman Sachs, Fay is building the infrastructure to make preventive care the new standard in healthcare.

About Withings

Withings is a global leader in connected health, creating smart, beautifully designed devices that help people monitor their health and make better decisions. Its ecosystem of award-winning products includes smart scales, hybrid watches, blood pressure monitors, and advanced sleep trackers, all supported by the powerful Withings app that provides data, insights, and motivation.