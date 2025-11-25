Domo Joins Snowflake and Industry Leaders to Support the Open Semantic Interchange to Advance AI and Data Interoperability

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that provides a universal specification for standardizing fragmented data definitions. OSI enables companies to align on shared, vendor-neutral semantics, ensuring consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, machine learning models, and more.

The initiative is backed by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, along with ecosystem partners like Domo from across AI, business intelligence, data governance, data engineering, financial services, and manufacturing. OSI aims to accelerate data interoperability between platforms, streamline data operations, and reduce complexity, ultimately helping organizations fuel AI innovation with consistent, trusted data.

“This is about eliminating the chaos of conflicting metrics,” said Ben Schein, Chief Analytics Officer at Domo. “OSI will help our customers go from fragmented data definitions to broadly understood insights, a critical step to ensuring their data is AI-ready and able to power agents and apps that drive real business outcomes.”

As a member of OSI, Domo is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable.

“Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is a critical step in building that bedrock,” said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. “Our collaboration with partners like Domo establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, promoting clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications.”

OSI is redefining how data and AI tools work together, creating a universal standard built for the community, by the community. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

About Domo

Domo is an AI and Data Products platform that helps companies of all sizes leverage data and AI to drive value in today’s data-driven world. Built around our customers’ preferred data foundation, powered by our award-winning Domo.AI solution, and enriched with our partner ecosystem, the Domo platform enables users to prepare, visualize, automate, distribute, and build end-to-end data products that provide solutions across the entire data journey. From hydrating your data foundation, to building fully embedded applications that can be shared with your employees and customers, to deploying AI models across a variety of providers, Domo gives users the ability to build data products that generate measurable value for the business.

