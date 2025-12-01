Idomoo Partners With AWS To Power AI Video Creation on Amazon Q Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idomoo, a leader in personalized video technology, is excited to announce its strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS). As part of this agreement, Idomoo's Lucas AI Video Creator is integrating with Amazon Q Business, providing enterprises with enhanced AI-powered video content creation capabilities. This collaboration enables businesses to generate high-quality, brand-consistent videos, while leveraging AWS's robust security and compliance standards. Customers can now create personalized video content at scale, reducing production time and costs.

This technical integration allows Lucas AI Video Creator to serve as a data accessor for Amazon Q index, letting businesses instantly access approved brand assets, product documentation and other materials to use when generating videos. That means faster, more accurate and fully on-brand and on-message video content creation.

“Partnering with AWS to bring Lucas to Amazon Q Business marks a pivotal step in our mission to redefine enterprise video creation,” said Yaron Kalish, Idomoo CEO. “Enterprises can now use AI to generate videos that are not only hyper-personalized and high quality but also grounded in their own trusted data, all while maintaining the security and governance they expect from AWS.”

“Our collaboration with Idomoo is a great example of AWS’s commitment to supporting both technical and line-of-business units at the enterprise,” said John Rouse, Global Senior Business Development Manager, Amazon Q Business at AWS. “We believe that video is the best way for enterprises to communicate with their customers and stakeholders, and Idomoo provides an easy, effective solution. By integrating Lucas AI Video Creator with Amazon Q index, customers can accelerate video content creation while ensuring accuracy, brand consistency and security, all powered by AWS’s scalable infrastructure.”

Amazon Q Business empowers enterprise users to easily, with natural language, find information and get insights from their organizational data, including documents, files and even third-party vendors. This ensures every video generated by Lucas reflects accurate, up-to-date information — whether for HR training, sales enablement or marketing — and uses that data safely and securely. Together, Idomoo and AWS are solving one of the most significant challenges in enterprise video: creating professional, compliant content quickly and at scale.

Idomoo’s Next Generation Video Platform combines cutting-edge AI with real-time personalization, producing cinematic quality videos in minutes. The platform already serves major global brands across sectors including banking, insurance, healthcare, travel and telecom. Integrating Lucas with Amazon Q extends this value, giving more enterprises a seamless path to high-quality video creation, no tech skills needed.

