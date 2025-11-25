monday.com Named Official Global Work Management Partner of Bonds Flying Roos

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--monday.com, the Work Operating System (Work OS) trusted by over 250,000 businesses globally, today announced a three-year partnership with the Bonds Flying Roos, the Australian SailGP team co-owned by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. monday.com will serve as the Bonds Flying Roos’ Official Global Work Management Partner, powering the operational backbone of one of the world's most successful sailing teams as the three-time champions compete for a historic fourth championship in the global racing series.

The Bonds Flying Roos manage high-stakes operations across continents, from crew training and performance analysis to team logistics, equipment, content production, and race-week execution. monday.com will centralize all these workflows on an adaptable, AI-powered platform, enabling seamless collaboration, data-driven decisions, and championship-level precision both on and off the water.

“monday.com empowers even the most complex organizations to orchestrate their workflows, achieve their ambitions and deliver greater impact. And the Bonds Flying Roos manage one of the most demanding rhythms in global sport, moving its team and equipment from city to city each week,” said monday.com Chief Marketing Officer Harris Beber. “Their success isn’t solely defined by speed on the water, but how they run their entire operation. While they race each weekend, the entire crew begins their planning on Monday – and on monday.com. We look forward to supporting the team as they push for more wins this season."

Tom Slingsby, Driver and CEO of the Bonds Flying Roos said, “Winning in SailGP is the result of everything that happens long before we hit the start line. monday.com will help us streamline how we plan, communicate and stay connected across a global calendar that never slows down. We’re looking forward to seeing how together, we can strengthen our performance on and off the water.”

The Bonds Flying Roos partnership launches at a pivotal moment in the season, as the team heads into the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final on November 29-30, where they'll compete for a place in the winner-takes-all Grand Final and a USD $2 million prize purse. The team will debut monday.com branding alongside Title Partner Bonds and fellow new partner Blueberry at the event.

About monday.com

monday.com is the Work Operating System (Work OS) that powers business transformation for over 250,000 businesses globally. Built on a highly adaptable platform and fueled by AI, our unified product suite—including monday work management, monday CRM, monday dev, and monday service—gives customers the flexibility to build, manage, and scale any workflow. We empower organizations across diverse industries to achieve unprecedented efficiency, impact, and growth. Visit monday.com to find out more.

About SailGP

The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship is a global championship with national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds exceeding 100 km/h // 60mph, the Rolex SailGP Championship is driven by the sport’s top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and bonus prize money of US$12 million at stake. Powered by nature - wind, sea and sun - driven by purpose, SailGP races for a better future. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.