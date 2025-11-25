Neon Cyber Joins Forces with Elastic to Protect Modern Workforces from Identity-Based Threats with Comprehensive Browser and SaaS Security

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neon Cyber, innovators of the first security platform purpose-built to protect the way modern teams work, today announced the Neon Cyber integration for Elastic Security. By partnering with Elastic, Neon Cyber is committed to expanding browser security for Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

“We are excited to partner with Elastic, which has a proven history of supporting the cybersecurity community,” said Cody Pierce, CEO and Co-Founder at Neon Cyber. “Being the first in our space to land in the Elastic marketplace demonstrates our dedication to providing customers the visibility and control to identify risks and strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture.”

The rapid adoption of SaaS and AI tools (often outside of IT’s purview) has created an urgent need for security that works with the user, however and wherever they work. Despite decades of awareness training, 60% of breaches involve a human element, with stolen or misused credentials driving 22% of initial access, and phishing close behind at 16%. The integration provides a single-pane of glass for Neon Cyber’s anti-phishing, shadow-SaaS discovery and identity protection, allowing users to build comprehensive detection and analytics in Elastic Security. This ensures defense for organizations and users directly where work happens, instead of trying to build more fences.

"Identity-based threats are no longer confined to email - they’re targeting users directly in browsers and SaaS applications,” said Michael Nichols, general manager of Security at Elastic. “Together, Neon Cyber and Elastic Security deliver enterprise-wide protection that’s easy to deploy, giving organizations confidence their people, data, and applications are secure.”

When Neon Cyber is integrated into the Elastic Security, Neon’s industry leading browser observability and detections, including phishing, compromised credentials, and identity attacks, will be seamlessly ingested using Elastic Common Schema (ECS) to superpower existing XDR operations. This enables customers to build detections and analytics with the tools they are familiar with.

"We are excited for Elastic customers to be able to tap into the rich telemetry Neon's Workforce Cybersecurity Platform provides,” said Mark St. John, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Neon Cyber. “Enabling security teams to enhance existing or build new detections and analytics was one of our first goals when building our platform. Knowing we get user behavior data that can't be sourced anywhere but the browser allows security teams to reduce the SaaS attack surface, enforce identity hygiene and respond quickly to risky behavior. This is all achieved without the need for complex integration or forcing employees to switch to dedicated browsers.”

"Modern attacks increasingly start in browsers and SaaS apps before reaching endpoints,” said Jamie Hynds, director of product at Elastic. “By combining Neon Cyber’s AI-driven browser protection with Elastic Security, security teams gain immediate detection and response across both layers, stopping phishing, credential theft, and data exfiltration early with actionable context."

To learn more about how Neon Cyber and Elastic’s partnership is securing the workforce, please visit: www.elastic.co/docs/reference/integrations/neon_cyber.

