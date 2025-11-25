NetApp Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today reported financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on October 24, 2025.

“Through strong execution and operational discipline, we delivered an outstanding second quarter with revenue growth driven by strong demand for our AI solutions, first-party and marketplace cloud storage services, and all-flash offerings,” said George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer. “Our close alignment with customers' key data initiatives has positioned us to capitalize on our significant competitive advantages. We remain confident that our visionary approach to a data-driven future will enable us to outpace market growth and capture additional market share.”

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results (In millions, except earnings per share and percentages) GAAP Results Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 % Change Net revenues $ 1,705 $ 1,658 3 % Hybrid Cloud segment revenue $ 1,534 $ 1,490 3 % Public Cloud segment revenue $ 171 $ 168 2 % Gross profit $ 1,227 $ 1,177 4 % Net income $ 305 $ 299 2 % Earnings per share $ 1.51 $ 1.42 6 % Cash provided by operations $ 127 $ 105 21 % Non-GAAP Results Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 % Change Billings $ 1,646 $ 1,586 4 % Net revenues $ 1,705 $ 1,658 3 % Hybrid Cloud segment revenue $ 1,534 $ 1,490 3 % Public Cloud segment revenue $ 171 $ 168 2 % Gross profit $ 1,237 $ 1,194 4 % Net income $ 415 $ 392 6 % Earnings per share $ 2.05 $ 1.87 10 % Full reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are provided below. Expand

Constant Currency4 — Q2 Fiscal Year 2026 versus Q2 Fiscal Year 2025

In constant currency, year-over-year, net revenues increased by 2% and billings increased by 3%.

The year-over-year fluctuations of GAAP and non-GAAP net income presented in the tables above each include a favorable impact of approximately $14 million from foreign currency exchange rate changes.

The year-over-year fluctuations of GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share presented in the tables above each include a favorable impact of approximately $0.07 from foreign currency exchange rate changes.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook The Company provided the following financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026: Net revenues are expected to be in the range of: $1.615 billion - $1.765 billion GAAP Non-GAAP Consolidated gross margins are expected to be in the range of: 71.3% - 72.3% 72.3% - 73.3% Operating margins are expected to be in the range of: 24.5% - 25.5% 30.5% - 31.5% Earnings per share is expected to be in the range of: $1.52 - $1.62 $2.01 - $2.11 Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook The Company provided the following financial guidance for the full fiscal year 2026: Net revenues are expected to be in the range of: $6.625 billion - $6.875 billion GAAP Non-GAAP Consolidated gross margins are expected to be in the range of: 70.7% - 71.7% 71.7% - 72.7% Operating margins are expected to be in the range of: 23.5% - 24.5% 29.5% - 30.5% Earnings per share is expected to be in the range of: $5.82 - $6.12 $7.75 - $8.05 Expand

Dividend

The next cash dividend of $0.52 per share is to be paid on January 21, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2026.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Business Highlights

Leading Product Innovation

NetApp launched NetApp AFX, a unified, AI-ready enterprise data platform that decouples performance and capacity, enabling organizations to operationalize and scale AI workflows at enterprise-scale.

a unified, AI-ready enterprise data platform that decouples performance and capacity, enabling organizations to operationalize and scale AI workflows at enterprise-scale. NetApp unveiled NetApp AI Data Engine™, integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing to simplify, secure, and accelerate AI workloads across hybrid and multicloud environments with integrated data discovery, curation, guardrails, and vectorization for GenAI.

integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing to simplify, secure, and accelerate AI workloads across hybrid and multicloud environments with integrated data discovery, curation, guardrails, and vectorization for GenAI. NetApp introduced NetApp Keystone™ Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) for Enterprise AI, a flexible, consumption-based AI infrastructure solution powered by NetApp AFX architecture.

a flexible, consumption-based AI infrastructure solution powered by NetApp AFX architecture. NetApp launched enhanced Ransomware Resilience capabilities, adding AI-powered data breach detection and isolated recovery environments to help enterprises proactively identify potential threats, prevent data exfiltration, and securely restore critical workloads.

adding and to help enterprises proactively identify potential threats, prevent data exfiltration, and securely restore critical workloads. NetApp announced StorageGRID™ 12.0 , a scalable, software-defined object storage solution that helps organizations manage growing volumes of unstructured data while enhancing AI initiatives, strengthening data security, and modernizing data infrastructure.

, a that helps organizations manage growing volumes of unstructured data while enhancing AI initiatives, strengthening data security, and modernizing data infrastructure. NetApp released Trident™ 25.10 , the latest version of its open-source Kubernetes storage orchestrator, introducing enhanced parallelism, automated volume failover, AI/ML workload integration with NetApp AFX, and customizable compute resources to boost scalability, performance, and resilience.

, the latest version of its introducing enhanced parallelism, automated volume failover, AI/ML workload integration with NetApp AFX, and customizable compute resources to boost scalability, performance, and resilience. NetApp announced an expanded version of the NetApp Shift Toolkit, adding support for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, Proxmox, and Oracle Linux VM, enabling bidirectional migration between VMware and Hyper-V, and giving customers increased flexibility.

adding support for and enabling bidirectional migration between VMware and Hyper-V, and giving customers increased flexibility. NetApp Backup and Recovery added support for Microsoft SQL Server, delivering scalable, application-consistent protection and extending NetApp SnapCenter™ capabilities as a service.

delivering scalable, application-consistent protection and extending capabilities as a service. NetApp announced updates to NetApp Cloud Volumes, including enhanced I/O performance, and robust security features like VNet encryption of data in transit.

Customer and Partner Momentum

NetApp and Google Cloud enhanced Google Cloud NetApp Volumes with block storage, Gemini Enterprise integration for AI applications, and FlexCache™ to unify on-premises and cloud data for seamless hybrid cloud access and simplified migration.

with block storage, for AI applications, and to unify on-premises and cloud data for seamless hybrid cloud access and simplified migration. Google Cloud NetApp Volumes announced support for block capabilities with Flex service level, offering unified storage via NAS (NFS/SMB) and SAN (iSCSI).

announced support for with Flex service level, offering unified storage via NAS (NFS/SMB) and SAN (iSCSI). Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP announced support for Amazon Elastic VMware Service, enabling secure, efficient migration of VMware workloads to AWS with integrated data management, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection.

enabling secure, efficient migration of VMware workloads to AWS with integrated data management, disaster recovery, and ransomware protection. NetApp achieved AWS Competency Partner status, recognizing its proven technical expertise and customer success in delivering high-performance cloud storage and data management solutions on AWS.

recognizing its in delivering high-performance cloud storage and data management solutions on AWS. Azure NetApp Files announced enhanced capabilities, including single file restore from backup, availability of short-term clones to reduce costs by avoiding full copy storage and minimizing operational overhead, and flexible service levels to allow customers to provision capacity pools by independently selecting storage capacity and throughput.

including to reduce costs by avoiding full copy storage and minimizing operational overhead, and levels to allow customers to provision capacity pools by independently selecting storage capacity and throughput. NetApp and Cisco announced a collaboration to integrate Cisco Nexus switches into NetApp AFX architecture, delivering AI-ready, enterprise-grade storage and networking for scalable, high-performance AI workloads.

announced a collaboration to delivering AI-ready, enterprise-grade storage and networking for scalable, high-performance AI workloads. NetApp and Red Hat expanded their collaboration to enhance hybrid cloud flexibility, accelerate VM migration with the NetApp Shift Toolkit, and strengthen virtualization through Trident integration, helping customers run containerized and VM workloads efficiently across environments.

expanded their collaboration to and helping customers run containerized and VM workloads efficiently across environments. NetApp, Equinix, Broadcom, and Kochasoft launched a managed service for SAP S/4HANA and legacy workloads on VMware Cloud Foundation, combining NetApp all-flash storage, Equinix secure infrastructure, and Broadcom private cloud technology to deliver resilient, high-performance, cost-efficient SAP environments.

combining NetApp all-flash storage, Equinix secure infrastructure, and Broadcom private cloud technology to deliver resilient, high-performance, cost-efficient SAP environments. Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team announced that it runs entirely on NetApp storage, leveraging AI-ready infrastructure to accelerate simulations, optimize strategies, and enable rapid, data-driven decision making on the track.

Corporate News and Events

NetApp announced a multiyear partnership with the 49ers Foundation to deliver hands-on data science education to Bay Area high school students through the 49ers EDU Data Analytics Lesson Series, teaching practical skills in data storage, cloud, and cybersecurity.

to deliver hands-on data science education to Bay Area high school students through the teaching practical skills in data storage, cloud, and cybersecurity. NetApp released a global enterprise AI maturity study with IDC5, revealing that organizations investing in data readiness, protection, and scalable infrastructure realize the business impact from AI.

Awards and Recognition

NetApp was recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms for its strong Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, reflecting its innovation in Intelligent Data Infrastructure, AI integration, and cyber resilience.

in the for its strong Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute, reflecting its innovation in Intelligent Data Infrastructure, AI integration, and cyber resilience. NetApp was recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Object Storage 2025 for its strong performance in key features, business criteria, and innovation, ranking among the top vendors for both feature depth and forward-looking development.

in the for its strong performance in key features, business criteria, and innovation, ranking among the top vendors for both feature depth and forward-looking development. NetApp was recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the GigaOm Radar for Globally Distributed File Systems 2025, ranking jointly second in overall business value for its mature hybrid cloud data fabric capabilities.

in the ranking jointly second in overall business value for its mature hybrid cloud data fabric capabilities. NetApp received a five-star rating in Newsweek’s America’s Greenest Companies 2025, recognized for measurable sustainability performance in emissions reduction, water management, and waste minimization.

recognized for measurable sustainability performance in emissions reduction, water management, and waste minimization. CRN Asia named NetApp Highly Commended in the Infrastructure and Storage Vendor of the Year category at its inaugural Channel Awards Asia, recognizing the Company’s strong performance and success across the region.

named NetApp in the category at its inaugural recognizing the Company’s strong performance and success across the region. NetApp won PQC Solution of the Year in the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards.

in the NetApp was awarded a Gold ranking by EcoVadis.

NetApp won Gold in the 2025 Merit Awards Technology Program, recognizing innovation and leadership in cloud services.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

NetApp will host a conference call to discuss these results today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. To access the live webcast of this event, go to the NetApp Investor Relations website at investors.netapp.com. In addition, this press release and other information related to the call will be posted on the Investor Relations website. An audio replay will be available on the website after 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time today.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements made in the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook section and the Full Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Outlook section, and statements about our business, economic and market outlook, financial guidance, our overall future prospects, demand for our AI solutions and other offerings, our ability to closely align with customers’ key data initiatives and capitalize on competitive advantages, our ability to outpace market growth and capture additional share, and our ability to deliver increasing results and value for our stakeholders. Actual results may differ materially from these statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, our ability to keep pace with the rapid industry, technological and market trends and changes in the markets in which we operate; our ability to execute our evolved cloud strategy and introduce and gain market acceptance for our products and services; our ability to maintain our customer, partner, supplier and contract manufacturer relationships on favorable terms and conditions; global political, macroeconomic and market conditions, including inflation, fluctuating interest rates, tariffs, changes in trade policy, regulations, monetary policy shifts, recession risks, and foreign exchange volatility and the resulting impact on demand for our products; the impact of new or ongoing geopolitical conflicts and sanctions; adoption or changes to laws, regulations standards or policies affecting our operations, products, services, the storage industry, or AI usage; material cybersecurity and other security breaches; the impact of supply chain disruptions on our business operations, financial performance and results of operations; changes and related uncertainty in U.S. government spending or policy; changes in overall technology spending by our customers; revenue seasonality; changes in laws or regulations, including those relating to privacy, data protection and information security; the timing of orders and their fulfillment; and our ability to manage our gross profit margins, including managing component costs. These and other equally important factors are described in reports and documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described under the sections titled “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly report on Form 10-Q. We disclaim any obligation to update information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

NetApp, the NetApp logo, and the marks listed at http://www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Footnotes

1GAAP net income per share and non-GAAP net income per share are calculated using the diluted number of shares.

2All-flash array annualized net revenue run rate is determined by products and services revenue for the current quarter, multiplied by 4.

3Refer to the “NetApp Usage of Non-GAAP Financial Information” section below for explanations of consolidated non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, and billings.

4Refer to the “Constant Currency” section below for an explanation of constant currency growth rates and the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes on year-over-year fluctuations, as provided for certain financial measures.

5IDC InfoBrief, “Scaling Enterprise AI Responsibility: The Critical Role of Data Readiness and an Intelligent Data Infrastructure,” sponsored by NetApp, doc #US53841625, October 2025.

NetApp Usage of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement NetApp’s condensed consolidated financial statement information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), NetApp provides investors with certain non-GAAP measures, including, but not limited to, historical non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP operating results, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP effective tax rate, free cash flow, billings, and historical and projected non-GAAP earnings per diluted share.

NetApp believes that the presentation of its non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. NetApp’s management uses non-GAAP measures in making operating decisions because it believes that the measurements provide meaningful supplemental information regarding NetApp’s ongoing operational performance.

NetApp believes that the presentation of non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP operating margins, non-GAAP effective tax rate, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP earnings per share data provides investors with supplemental metrics that assist in understanding current results and future prospects, earnings and profitability that are complementary to GAAP metrics. Each of these non-GAAP metrics is defined as the applicable GAAP metric adjusted to exclude the items defined in A through I below, as applicable, while our non-GAAP effective tax rate and non-GAAP net income also reflect a non-GAAP tax provision, as described in item J below, instead of our GAAP tax provision. Non-GAAP net income per share is computed as non-GAAP net income divided by the diluted number of shares for the applicable period.

NetApp believes that the presentation of free cash flow, which it defines as the net cash provided by operating activities less cash used to acquire property and equipment, to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors because it reflects cash that can be used to, among other things, invest in its business, make strategic acquisitions, repurchase common stock, and pay dividends on its common stock. As free cash flow is not a measure of liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP, free cash flow should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the analysis provided in the statement of cash flows.

NetApp approximates billings by adding net revenues as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the period to the change in total deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue as reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the same period. Billings is a performance measure that NetApp believes provides useful information to management and investors because it approximates the amounts under purchase orders received by us during a given period that have been billed.

Non-GAAP financial measures are used to: (1) measure company performance against historical results, (2) facilitate comparisons to our competitors’ operating results and (3) allow greater transparency with respect to information used by management in financial and operational decision making.

NetApp excludes the following items from its non-GAAP measures when applicable:

A. Amortization of intangible assets. NetApp records amortization of intangible assets that were acquired in connection with its business combinations. The amortization of intangible assets varies depending on the level of acquisition activity. Management finds it useful to exclude these charges to assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses to assist in budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods and in measuring operational performance.

B. Stock-based compensation expenses. NetApp excludes stock-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because the amount can fluctuate based on variables unrelated to the performance of the underlying business. While management views stock-based compensation as a key element of our employee retention and long-term incentives, we do not view it as an expense to be used in evaluating operational performance in any given period.

C. Litigation settlements. NetApp may periodically incur charges or benefits related to litigation settlements. NetApp excludes these charges and benefits, when significant, because it does not believe they are reflective of ongoing business and operating results.

D. Acquisition-related expenses. NetApp excludes acquisition-related expenses, including (a) due diligence, legal and other one-time integration charges and (b) write down of assets acquired that NetApp does not intend to use in its ongoing business, from its non-GAAP measures, primarily because they are not related to our ongoing business or cost base and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

E. Restructuring charges. These charges consist of restructuring charges that are incurred based on the particular facts and circumstances of restructuring decisions, including employment and contractual settlement terms, and other related charges, and can vary in size and frequency. We therefore exclude them in our assessment of operational performance.

F. Asset impairments. These are non-cash charges to write down assets when there is an indication that the asset has become impaired. Management finds it useful to exclude these non-cash charges due to the unpredictability of these events in its assessment of operational performance.

G. Gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets. These are gains/losses from the sale of our properties and other transactions in which we transfer and/or lose control of assets to a third party. This is inclusive of third-party advisory, legal and other costs that result directly from and are essential to a sale transaction and that would not have been incurred had the decision to sell not been made. Management believes that these transactions do not reflect the results of our underlying, ongoing business and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

H. Gains/losses on the sale of investments in equity securities. These are gains/losses from the sale of our investment in certain equity securities. Typically, such investments are sold as a result of a change in control of the underlying businesses. Management believes that these transactions do not reflect the results of our underlying, ongoing business and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

I. Debt extinguishment costs. NetApp excludes certain non-recurring expenses incurred as a result of the early extinguishment of debt. Management believes such non-recurring costs do not reflect the results of its underlying, ongoing business and, therefore, are less useful for future planning and forecasting.

J. Income tax effects. NetApp’s non-GAAP tax provision is based upon a projected annual non-GAAP effective tax rate for the first three quarters of the fiscal year and an actual non-GAAP tax provision for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year. The non-GAAP tax provision also excludes, when applicable, (a) tax charges or benefits in the current period that relate to one or more prior fiscal periods that are a result of events such as changes in tax legislation, authoritative guidance, income tax audit settlements, statute lapses and/or court decisions, (b) tax charges or benefits that are attributable to unusual or non-recurring book and/or tax accounting method changes, (c) tax charges or benefits that are a result of a non-routine foreign cash repatriation, (d) tax charges or benefits that are a result of infrequent restructuring of the Company’s tax structure, (e) tax charges or benefits that are a result of a change in valuation allowance, and (f) tax charges or benefits resulting from the integration of intellectual property from acquisitions. Management believes that the use of non-GAAP tax provisions provides a more meaningful measure of the Company’s operational performance.

Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. NetApp believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. NetApp management compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and projected results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement and be viewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures. A detailed reconciliation of our non-GAAP to GAAP results can be found herein.

Constant Currency

In periods in which the impacts of foreign currency exchange rate changes are significant, NetApp presents certain constant currency growth rates or quantifies the impact of foreign currency exchange rate changes on year-over-year fluctuations, including for net revenues, billings, and earnings. This constant currency information assumes that the same foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect for the comparable prior-year period were used in translation of the current period results.

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world’s leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP™, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world’s largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) October 24, 2025 April 25, 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 3,014 $ 3,846 Accounts receivable 988 1,246 Inventories 127 186 Other current assets 525 573 Total current assets 4,654 5,851 Property and equipment, net 568 563 Goodwill and purchased intangible assets, net 2,762 2,766 Other non-current assets 1,646 1,643 Total assets $ 9,630 $ 10,823 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 436 $ 511 Accrued expenses 890 1,122 Current portion of long-term debt — 750 Short-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 2,144 2,279 Total current liabilities 3,470 4,662 Long-term debt 2,486 2,485 Other long-term liabilities 387 379 Long-term deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue 2,301 2,257 Total liabilities 8,644 9,783 Stockholders' equity 986 1,040 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,630 $ 10,823 Expand

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 24,

2025 October 25,

2024 October 24,

2025 October 25,

2024 Revenues: Product $ 788 $ 768 $ 1,442 $ 1,437 Services 917 890 1,822 1,762 Net revenues 1,705 1,658 3,264 3,199 Cost of revenues: Cost of product 321 307 623 576 Cost of services 157 174 316 348 Total cost of revenues 478 481 939 924 Gross profit 1,227 1,177 2,325 2,275 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 465 485 926 956 Research and development 251 257 493 509 General and administrative 89 77 173 152 Restructuring charges 23 12 25 29 Acquisition-related expense — 1 — 2 Total operating expenses 828 832 1,617 1,648 Income from operations 399 345 708 627 Other (expense) income, net (6 ) 15 (11 ) 32 Income before income taxes 393 360 697 659 Provision for income taxes 88 61 159 112 Net income $ 305 $ 299 $ 538 $ 547 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.53 $ 1.47 $ 2.69 $ 2.67 Diluted $ 1.51 $ 1.42 $ 2.66 $ 2.59 Shares used in net income per share calculations: Basic 199 204 200 205 Diluted 202 210 202 211 Expand

NETAPP, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 24,

2025 October 25,

2024 October 24,

2025 October 25,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 305 $ 299 $ 538 $ 547 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 52 63 103 126 Non-cash operating lease cost 10 11 21 21 Stock-based compensation 102 103 185 188 Deferred income taxes 10 (52 ) 19 (69 ) Other items, net 29 54 75 35 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable (205 ) (197 ) 261 138 Inventories 6 (103 ) 60 (132 ) Accounts payable 34 113 (73 ) 36 Accrued expenses (37 ) 137 (277 ) (84 ) Deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue (59 ) (72 ) (107 ) (164 ) Long-term taxes payable 1 (95 ) 3 (91 ) Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net (121 ) (156 ) (8 ) (105 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 127 105 800 446 Cash flows from investing activities: Redemptions of investments, net 298 607 155 597 Purchases of property and equipment (49 ) (45 ) (102 ) (86 ) Other investing activities, net — 2 15 2 Net cash provided by investing activities 249 564 68 513 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock award plans — — 54 55 Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock awards (30 ) (35 ) (87 ) (132 ) Repurchase of common stock (250 ) (300 ) (550 ) (700 ) Repayments and extinguishment of debt — (400 ) (750 ) (400 ) Dividends paid (103 ) (106 ) (207 ) (213 ) Other financing activities, net — (1 ) — — Net cash used in financing activities (383 ) (842 ) (1,540 ) (1,390 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5 ) 1 2 9 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (12 ) (172 ) (670 ) (422 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 2,091 1,659 2,749 1,909 End of period $ 2,079 $ 1,487 $ 2,079 $ 1,487 Expand

NETAPP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In millions except net income per share, percentages, DSO, DPO and Inventory Turns) (Unaudited) Revenues by Segment Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Product $ 788 $ 768 Support 647 635 Professional and Other Services 99 87 Hybrid Cloud Segment Net Revenues 1,534 1,490 Public Cloud Segment Net Revenues 171 168 Net Revenues $ 1,705 $ 1,658 Gross Profit by Segment Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Product $ 469 $ 463 Support 596 584 Professional and Other Services 30 23 Hybrid Cloud Segment Gross Profit 1,095 1,070 Public Cloud Segment Gross Profit 142 124 Total Segments Gross Profit 1,237 1,194 Amortization of Intangible Assets (3 ) (9 ) Stock-based Compensation (7 ) (8 ) Unallocated Cost of Revenues (10 ) (17 ) Gross Profit $ 1,227 $ 1,177 Gross Margin by Segment Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Product 59.5 % 60.3 % Support 92.1 % 92.0 % Professional and Other Services 30.3 % 26.4 % Hybrid Cloud Segment Gross Margin 71.4 % 71.8 % Public Cloud Segment Gross Margin 83.0 % 73.8 % Expand

Geographic Mix % of Q2 FY'26 % of Q2 FY'25 Revenue Revenue Americas 51 % 52 % Americas Commercial 39 % 38 % U.S. Public Sector* 12 % 14 % EMEA 33 % 33 % Asia Pacific 16 % 15 % * U.S. Public Sector includes revenue from both 1) the U.S. federal government (“U.S. Fed”) and 2) U.S. state governments, local municipalities and education institutions (“U.S. SLED”). Expand

Pathways Mix % of Q2 FY'26 % of Q2 FY'25 Revenue Revenue Direct 23 % 23 % Indirect 77 % 77 % Expand

Non-GAAP Income from Operations, Income before Income Taxes & Effective Tax Rate Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Non-GAAP Income from Operations $ 530 $ 475 % of Net Revenues 31.1 % 28.6 % Non-GAAP Income before Income Taxes $ 524 $ 493 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 20.8 % 20.5 % Non-GAAP Net Income Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 415 $ 392 Non-GAAP Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, Diluted 202 210 Non-GAAP Net Income per Share, Diluted $ 2.05 $ 1.87 Expand

Select Balance Sheet Items Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Deferred Revenue and Financed Unearned Services Revenue $ 4,445 $ 4,100 DSO (days) 53 48 DPO (days) 83 105 Inventory Turns 15 6 Days sales outstanding (DSO) is defined as accounts receivable divided by net revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter. Days payables outstanding (DPO) is defined as accounts payable divided by cost of revenues, multiplied by the number of days in the quarter. Inventory turns is defined as annualized cost of revenues divided by net inventories. Expand

Select Cash Flow Statement Items Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 127 $ 105 Purchases of Property and Equipment $ 49 $ 45 Free Cash Flow $ 78 $ 60 Free Cash Flow as % of Net Revenues 4.6 % 3.6 % Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding. Expand

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 NET INCOME $ 305 $ 299 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 6 14 Stock-based compensation 102 103 Restructuring charges 23 12 Acquisition-related expense — 1 Gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets — 3 Income tax effects (21 ) (40 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 415 $ 392 COST OF REVENUES $ 478 $ 481 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3 ) (9 ) Stock-based compensation (7 ) (8 ) NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUES $ 468 $ 464 COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES $ 321 $ 307 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (2 ) (2 ) NON-GAAP COST OF PRODUCT REVENUES $ 319 $ 305 COST OF SERVICES REVENUES $ 157 $ 174 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3 ) (9 ) Stock-based compensation (5 ) (6 ) NON-GAAP COST OF SERVICES REVENUES $ 149 $ 159 GROSS PROFIT $ 1,227 $ 1,177 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3 9 Stock-based compensation 7 8 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 1,237 $ 1,194 Expand

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES $ 465 $ 485 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3 ) (5 ) Stock-based compensation (42 ) (43 ) NON-GAAP SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES $ 420 $ 437 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $ 251 $ 257 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (34 ) (37 ) NON-GAAP RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES $ 217 $ 220 GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES $ 89 $ 77 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation (19 ) (15 ) NON-GAAP GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES $ 70 $ 62 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $ 23 $ 12 Adjustments: Restructuring charges (23 ) (12 ) NON-GAAP RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $ — $ — ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSE $ — $ 1 Adjustments: Acquisition-related expense — (1 ) NON-GAAP ACQUISITION-RELATED EXPENSE $ — $ — OPERATING EXPENSES $ 828 $ 832 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3 ) (5 ) Stock-based compensation (95 ) (95 ) Restructuring charges (23 ) (12 ) Acquisition-related expense — (1 ) NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES $ 707 $ 719 Expand

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except net income per share amounts) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 399 $ 345 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 6 14 Stock-based compensation 102 103 Restructuring charges 23 12 Acquisition-related expense — 1 NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 530 $ 475 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET $ (6 ) $ 15 Adjustments: Gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets — 3 NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET $ (6 ) $ 18 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 393 $ 360 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 6 14 Stock-based compensation 102 103 Restructuring charges 23 12 Acquisition-related expense — 1 Gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets — 3 NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES $ 524 $ 493 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 88 $ 61 Adjustments: Income tax effects 21 40 NON-GAAP PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES $ 109 $ 101 NET INCOME PER SHARE $ 1.51 $ 1.42 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.50 0.49 Restructuring charges 0.11 0.06 Gains/losses on the sale or derecognition of assets — 0.01 Income tax effects (0.10 ) (0.19 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $ 2.05 $ 1.87 Expand

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Gross margin-GAAP 72.0 % 71.0 % Cost of revenues adjustments 0.6 % 1.0 % Gross margin-Non-GAAP 72.6 % 72.0 % GAAP cost of revenues $ 478 $ 481 Cost of revenues adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3 ) (9 ) Stock-based compensation (7 ) (8 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 468 $ 464 Net revenues $ 1,705 $ 1,658 Expand

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP PRODUCT GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Product gross margin-GAAP 59.3 % 60.0 % Cost of product revenues adjustments 0.2 % 0.3 % Product gross margin-Non-GAAP 59.5 % 60.3 % GAAP cost of product revenues $ 321 $ 307 Cost of product revenues adjustments: Stock-based compensation (2 ) (2 ) Non-GAAP cost of product revenues $ 319 $ 305 Product revenues $ 788 $ 768 Expand

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP SERVICES GROSS MARGIN ($ in millions) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Services gross margin-GAAP 82.9 % 80.4 % Cost of services revenues adjustments 0.9 % 1.7 % Services gross margin-Non-GAAP 83.8 % 82.1 % GAAP cost of services revenues $ 157 $ 174 Cost of services revenues adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets (3 ) (9 ) Stock-based compensation (5 ) (6 ) Non-GAAP cost of services revenues $ 149 $ 159 Services revenues $ 917 $ 890 Expand

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN ($ in millions) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Operating margin-GAAP 23.4 % 20.8 % Adjustments 7.7 % 7.8 % Operating margin-Non-GAAP 31.1 % 28.6 % GAAP income from operations $ 399 $ 345 Income from operations adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 6 14 Stock-based compensation 102 103 Restructuring charges 23 12 Acquisition-related expense — 1 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 530 $ 475 Net revenues $ 1,705 $ 1,658 Expand

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 GAAP effective tax rate 22.4 % 16.9 % Adjustments: Income tax effects (1.6 )% 3.6 % Non-GAAP effective tax rate 20.8 % 20.5 % Expand

RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (NON-GAAP) (In millions) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 127 $ 105 Purchases of property and equipment (49 ) (45 ) Free cash flow $ 78 $ 60 Expand

RECONCILIATION OF NET REVENUES TO BILLINGS (NON-GAAP) (In millions) Q2'FY26 Q2'FY25 Net revenues $ 1,705 $ 1,658 Change in deferred revenue and financed unearned services revenue* (59 ) (72 ) Billings $ 1,646 $ 1,586 * As reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Expand

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GUIDANCE TO NON-GAAP THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Gross Margin - GAAP Guidance 71.3% - 72.3% Adjustments: Cost of revenues adjustments 1% Gross Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance 72.3% - 73.3% Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Operating Margin - GAAP Guidance 24.5% - 25.5% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 6% Operating Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance 30.5% - 31.5% Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding. Expand

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GUIDANCE TO NON-GAAP EXPRESSED AS EARNINGS PER SHARE THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2026 Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $1.52 - $1.62 Adjustments of Specific Items to Net Income Per Share for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2026: Amortization of intangible assets $0.02 Stock-based compensation expense $0.51 Income tax effects ($0.04) Total Adjustments $0.49 Non-GAAP Guidance - Net Income Per Share $2.01 - $2.11 Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding. Expand

NETAPP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GUIDANCE TO NON-GAAP FISCAL 2026 Fiscal 2026 Gross Margin - GAAP Guidance 70.7% - 71.7% Adjustments: Cost of revenues adjustments 1% Gross Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance 71.7% - 72.7% Fiscal 2026 Operating Margin - GAAP Guidance 23.5% - 24.5% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense 6% Operating Margin - Non-GAAP Guidance 29.5% - 30.5% Some items may not add or recalculate due to rounding. Expand