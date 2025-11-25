Vehicle Management Solutions Signs Agreement with the City of Jackson to Modernize Impound and Dispatch Operations

JACKSON, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vehicle Management Solutions (“VMS” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), today announced a new initiative with the city of Jackson, Mississippi to enhance transparency, improve operational efficiencies, and better serve residents throughout the city. The Jackson City Council formally approved the agreement on November 4, 2025, launching a program that aims to introduce modernized processes, technology, and oversight to the city’s vehicle-management ecosystem.

The initiative has been championed by city leadership including Mayor John Horhn, Chief Administrative Officer Peter Teeuwissen, Chief of Staff Willie Bozeman, Assistant Chief Vincent Grizzell, and Captain Michael Outland, whose coordination and support were instrumental in moving the project forward. The partnership will focus on transforming the operations at the city’s impound lot located at 4225 Michael Avalon Street, bringing improved structure, consistency, and visibility to a service critical to both public safety and the citizen experience. “By modernizing how we manage impounded vehicles, we are improving public safety, strengthening accountability, and making this process clearer and more convenient for Jackson residents,” said Mayor John Horhn.

“We are excited to partner with the city of Jackson and support its efforts to modernize a vital municipal function,” said Kevin Corcoran, CEO of Vehicle Management Solutions. “Our goal is to provide Jackson with proven tools, national best practices, and a collaborative framework that will deliver measurable benefits to both citizens and public-safety personnel.”

Through this program, VMS will work directly with the city of Jackson to streamline impound-lot operations, implement enhanced transparency measures, and introduce modern tools that support more accurate inventory tracking, clearer communication with citizens, and improved collaboration with law enforcement agencies. The Company’s national software platform will be leveraged to help provide chain-of-custody visibility, more efficient coordination of vehicle movement, and analytics that support data-driven decision-making by city leadership.

This partnership builds on the momentum of VMS’s expanding work with municipalities across the country, including Nashville, Memphis, Louisville, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Chicago, and San Antonio. In each market, VMS focuses on improving roadway-clearance times, reducing secondary accidents, strengthening accountability, and creating a more seamless experience for both officers and residents. Jackson now joins this growing network of cities committed to elevating public safety and delivering a more transparent, customer-centered approach to impound and dispatch operations.

About Vehicle Management Solutions

Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, VMS is a leading provider of end-to-end vehicle management solutions including dispatch, vehicle storage and traffic incident management. VMS’s mission is to keep streets, roads and highways moving safely and efficiently. With a nationwide presence, VMS focuses on building long-term relationships with states, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, logistics companies and various other clients to serve their communities. For more information, please visit www.vmsolutions.com.

About City of Jackson, Mississippi

The City of Jackson serves as Mississippi’s state capital and is home to a vibrant community proud of its heritage and forward-looking vision. The city government is dedicated to delivering essential services, investing in revitalized neighborhoods, and cultivating economic opportunity for every resident. Through strategic partnerships that strengthen infrastructure, support small businesses, and affirm community engagement, Jackson continues its march toward being “Ready for What Comes Next.”

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors throughout North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investment professionals, Executive Partners and Functional Experts seeks portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.