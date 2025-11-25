MGE to Add More Solar, Battery Storage and Wind

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), in partnership with We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), subsidiaries of WEC Energy Group, received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase solar capacity, battery storage and wind capacity from four projects. MGE will own 35 megawatts (MW) of solar, 5 MW of battery storage and nearly 18 MW of wind in total from the different projects.

"The approval of these projects is another important step in our ongoing effort to reduce carbon emissions, increase our use of cost-effective renewable generation and advance new technologies to benefit all customers," said Jeff Keebler, MGE Chairman, President and CEO. "With our current plans, by 2030, we will have added more than 40 renewable generation and battery storage projects since 2015, totaling more than 750 MW, propelling us toward our goal of net-zero carbon electricity by 2050."

The four projects, of which MGE will own a 10% share, include:

Saratoga Solar Energy Center. This project will include a 150-MW solar array and 50-MW battery energy storage system located in Wood County. MGE will own 15 MW of solar capacity and 5 MW of battery storage. The solar array and battery energy storage system are both expected to start serving customers in 2028.

This project will include a 150-MW solar array and 50-MW battery energy storage system located in Wood County. MGE will own 15 MW of solar capacity and 5 MW of battery storage. The solar array and battery energy storage system are both expected to start serving customers in 2028. Ursa Solar Park. A 200-MW solar facility that will be located in Columbia County. MGE will own 20 MW of solar capacity. The solar array is expected to begin serving customers in 2027.

A 200-MW solar facility that will be located in Columbia County. MGE will own 20 MW of solar capacity. The solar array is expected to begin serving customers in 2027. Badger Hollow Wind Farm. This 112-MW wind farm will be located in Iowa and Grant counties. MGE will own 11.2 MW of wind capacity. The wind farm is expected to begin serving customers in 2027.

This 112-MW wind farm will be located in Iowa and Grant counties. MGE will own 11.2 MW of wind capacity. The wind farm is expected to begin serving customers in 2027. Whitetail Wind Farm. The 67-MW wind farm will be located in Grant County. MGE will own 6.7 MW of wind capacity. The wind farm is expected to begin serving customers in 2027.

By continuing to invest in geographically diverse utility-scale renewable generation projects, MGE is enhancing reliability, managing costs and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future. These efforts are part of a broader strategy that includes:

Expanding renewable energy.

Advancing energy efficiency.

Supporting the electrification of transportation.

Together, these initiatives help reduce carbon emissions and support a more sustainable Wisconsin.

About MGE

MGE generates and distributes electricity to 167,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 178,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's parent company is MGE Energy, Inc. The company's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.