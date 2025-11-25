Proximus Global and Starlink Partner to Expand Direct-to-Cell Satellite Connectivity in Europe

BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BICS, a Proximus Global company, and Starlink have entered into a strategic partnership, appointing BICS as the preferred IPX provider in Europe for Starlink’s direct-to-cell satellite connectivity services. The collaboration enables Starlink to leverage the IPX network to connect mobile network operators (MNOs) today, while also paving the way for Starlink’s next-generation network that will be capable of providing broadband service to smartphones.

Proximus Global’s IPX network, which functions similarly to a roaming exchange, acts as a bridge to connect Starlink to MNOs, which enables standard smartphones to connect directly to satellites in remote areas without terrestrial coverage. In the future, it will support the next iteration of network coverage to optimize smartphone performance in non-terrestrial networks.

Mike Nicolls, Starlink, VP of Engineering at Starlink said: “We’re excited to work with Proximus Global to ensure Starlink’s next-generation constellation can leverage harmonized spectrum to provide the most powerful satellite-to-mobile service across Europe to further our mission of ending mobile dead zones and providing connectivity when people need it most. This partnership is a critical step in preparation to not only advance seamless connectivity but also interconnect European operators with enhanced data security.”

The first European operator to benefit from this partnership will be Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest digital and mobile operator, serving nearly 22.5 million Ukrainians as of September 30, 2025. Proximus Global and Starlink’s work with Kyivstar demonstrates how critical this service can be, particularly in emergencies when network infrastructure is harmed, even where base stations and fibre lines are destroyed. Satellite connectivity is playing a vital role in bridging these gaps, ensuring uninterrupted communication during a time when connectivity is more crucial than ever.

Ben Vandermeulen, Chief Revenue Officer at Proximus Global, said: “While satellites are a game-changer for global connectivity, it's not inherently disruptive to existing players in the industry - there’s room for everyone. With partnerships like this, our IPX acts as bridge to unlock new opportunities. Satellite providers gain access to broader consumer bases, mobile operators can seamlessly plug coverage gaps, and end-users benefit from more reliable and consistent connectivity. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

For Proximus Global, this partnership represents a significant milestone in its mission to unite satellite companies with terrestrial mobile operators through their extensive roaming network. Leveraging BICS’ leadership in IPX connectivity, built over more than 20 years, this collaboration underscores the importance of satellite connectivity as a crucial step towards achieving truly global, ubiquitous coverage—especially in underserved areas where traditional infrastructure is lacking.

About Proximus Global

Proximus Global, combining the strengths of Telesign, BICS, and Route Mobile, is transforming the future of communications and digital identity. Together, our solutions fuel innovation across the world's largest companies and emerging brands. Our unrivaled global reach empowers businesses to create engaging experiences with built-in fraud protection across the entire customer lifecycle. Our comprehensive suite of solutions – from our super network for voice, messaging, and data, to 5G and IoT; and from verification and intelligence to CPaaS for personalized omnichannel engagement – enables businesses and communities to thrive. Reaching over 5 billion subscribers, securing more than 180 billion transactions annually, and connecting 1,000+ destinations, we honor our commitment to connect, protect and engage everyone, everywhere.

For more information visit https://www.proximus.com/proximus-global.html

About Starlink Direct to Cell

Starlink Direct to Cell is the world’s only and largest constellation with more than 650 satellites in low-Earth orbit that deliver data, voice, video and messaging to devices in mobile dead zones. Connecting more than 8M customers across five continents and counting, Direct to Cell satellites work with existing LTE phones wherever you can see the sky. Acting like a cell phone tower in space with the most advanced phased array antennas in the world that connect seamlessly across the Starlink network over lasers to any point in the globe, it enables network integration similar to a standard roaming partner. Starlink is the world’s largest 4G coverage provider and partners with Mobile Network Operators all over the world.

Learn more here and follow @Starlink on X