Henderson Municipal Power & Light builds multigigabit FTTH network with Adtran fiber access technology

HENDERSON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adtran today announced that Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L) is expanding broadband services across Henderson, Kentucky, using its open, intelligent fiber access platform. The highly scalable network leverages Adtran’s AI-powered insights to boost performance and reliability, enabling HMP&L to deliver fast, dependable multigigabit fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services to residents and businesses. Fully integrated with Mosaic One and GLDS BroadHub® platforms, the solution simplifies network management and elevates the customer experience. The strong partnership between Adtran and HMP&L is enhancing access to digital resources, providing support to local businesses and driving regional economic growth.

Adtran’s open fiber access technology is helping us grow our network in a way that’s both scalable and efficient. Share

“We’re committed to providing the best possible internet experience to the community of Henderson. Adtran’s open fiber access technology is helping us grow our network in a way that’s both scalable and efficient, enabling multigigabit connectivity that supports everything from local enterprises and remote education to streaming and gaming at home. It’s allowing us to deliver enhanced services for more households and businesses while improving operational performance and reliability,” said Chad Kietzman, director of telecommunications at HMP&L. “What’s made the difference is the strong working relationship we’ve built with the Adtran team. They understand our goals and collaborate closely with us to ensure the network evolves in step with the needs of Henderson’s homes and businesses.”

HMP&L is using Mosaic One’s Care, Operate and Promote portals, along with Mosaic Marketing Center, to enhance service quality, optimize operations and engage subscribers. Integration with GLDS BroadHub® enables faster provisioning, flexible billing and streamlined support. The deployment includes Adtran’s XGS-PON fiber access platform, SDX 6330 and SDX 8305 OLTs, 630 Series ONTs and 8600 and 8700 Series mesh Wi-Fi gateways to deliver multigigabit whole-home connectivity. HMP&L is also deploying Intellifi®, Adtran’s complete connected home solution purpose-built for service providers. Integrated with Mosaic One, it enables a personalized, secure and insight-driven Wi-Fi experience, helping reduce support costs and increase ARPU.

“We’re helping HMP&L deliver a superior internet experience to their community, with reliable, high-capacity connections that support remote work, online learning and entertainment,” commented Jeremy Harris, VP of North America sales at Adtran. “Through close collaboration, we’ve built a scalable solution that enables efficient service expansion while improving day-to-day operations. With seamless integration between our Mosaic One SaaS and the GLDS BroadHub® platform, HMP&L can streamline subscriber management, simplify billing and accelerate service delivery – all while maintaining a flexible, cost-effective network that’s ready to evolve with their needs.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com