Andersen Consulting Bolsters Capabilities with BMA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting broadens its sustainability and business transformation capabilities through a Collaboration Agreement with BMA, a South Africa-based firm advancing manufacturing competitiveness and inclusive industrial growth.

Established over two decades ago, BMA works across manufacturing value chains—from producers to their clients—alongside government and development agencies to drive sustainable industrial competitiveness. Through its sector-focused industrial clusters, the firm delivers integrated services spanning industrial policy and strategy development, value chain strategy, manufacturing competitiveness and lean consulting, decarbonization and SME development—aligning stakeholders around shared priorities and scalable, long-term solutions.

“Sustainable manufacturing goes beyond efficiency. It’s about creating ecosystems that are regenerative, resilient, and strategically aligned with long-term growth,” said Rob Stewart, CEO of BMA. “Many of the organizations we work with face jurisdictional, financial, and regulatory complexity as they shift toward more sustainable models. Our collaboration with Andersen Consulting enables us to help clients navigate that complexity, leveraging Andersen’s global platform to mobilize the resources and structures needed to accelerate transformation.”

“BMA’s leadership in integrating sustainable practices into industrial transformation complements our platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their expertise adds a new dimension to our platform, bringing practical insight into sectors where environmental goals, economic performance, and regulatory demands intersect. Through our collaboration, we can help clients turn challenges into strategic opportunities.”

