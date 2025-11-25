Genius Sports Partners with Publicis Sports to Reimagine Future of Fan Engagement

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) (NYSE:GENI) today announced a global partnership with Publicis Sports to reshape the future of fan engagement through FANHub, Genius Sports’ proprietary sports advertising platform.

Through FANHub, Publicis Sports clients will gain access to the most advanced sports advertising technologies available. This AI-driven platform enables brands to connect with specific, verified fans at peak moments of passion and attention, delivering messaging that aligns seamlessly with in-game action. By leveraging Genius Sports’ proprietary data signals, Publicis Sports further strengthens its rich data sets, enabling teams to activate real-time campaigns that move in sync with the game-turning key moments of drama, triumph, and surprise into powerful opportunities for brand engagement and emotional connection.

The partnership will focus on three key pillars:

Moment-Driven Activation: Unlocking live sports data and emotional fan signals to deliver targeted media placements across the programmatic ecosystem. Enabling campaigns to react in real time, whether it’s a game-winning touchdown, a record-breaking play, or a stunning upset.

Unlocking live sports data and emotional fan signals to deliver targeted media placements across the programmatic ecosystem. Enabling campaigns to react in real time, whether it’s a game-winning touchdown, a record-breaking play, or a stunning upset. Immersive Ad Innovation: Launching next-generation ad experiences, from augmented and contextual placements within live broadcasts to second-screen fan interactions.

Launching next-generation ad experiences, from augmented and contextual placements within live broadcasts to second-screen fan interactions. Measurement and Intelligence: Building new frameworks for sports media accountability that connect emotional engagement with measurable business impact.

“Together with Publicis Sports, we’re ushering in a new era in sports advertising, one where emotion, data, and creativity converge to elevate every fan experience,” said Josh Linforth, Chief Revenue Officer, Genius Sports. “FANHub enables brands to be part of the moments that ignite passion and stay with fans for life. Publicis Sports’ global reach and commitment to innovation make them the perfect partner as we continue to redefine how brands engage with global sports fans in the moments that truly matter.”

“Sports are one of the few places where emotion, community, and culture collide in real time, and it’s why we’ve been rapidly innovating and scaling our sports capabilities for clients,” said Suzy Deering, Publicis Sports CEO. “This partnership expands upon our Connected Media offering and unique access to Epsilon identity and Sponsorship Intelligence data that gives brands the power to plan, execute, and measure their campaign across every channel, bringing them directly into moments that matter – not just as spectators, but as part of the action. Our goal is to create content and experiences that feel as alive, dynamic, and responsive as the game itself.”

As part of this partnership, Publicis Sports will also join the Genius Sports Innovation Council, an advisory forum of leading leagues, teams, and broadcasters dedicated to advancing the next generation of sports advertising innovation.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting, and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision, and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions, and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

About Publicis Sports:

Publicis Sports is a full-service sports marketing agency that leverages the scale and power of Publicis Media and Epsilon to offer a full suite of data-driven solutions to clients across the sports ecosystem, including building strategic brand platforms, sponsorships, experiential and hospitality, content and talent. Publicis Sports manages and optimizes partnerships across the professional and collegiate level on a global, national and local scale. The practice is uniquely positioned to help brands build authentic fan connections at the speed of culture through its industry-leading agencies Adopt and Bespoke and close connection into Publicis Groupe’s extensive capabilities in influencer, commerce, branded content, connected media and data/technology.