California American Water, Senator Niello and Assemblymember Hoover Partner to Support Local Food Pantries Ahead of Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its annual Operation Gobble initiative, California American Water is partnering with Senator Roger Niello and Assemblymember Josh Hoover to support two local food pantries serving families in need this holiday season. On Tuesday, the company presented two $2,500 donations to both the Carmichael Adventist Food Pantry and Sunrise Christian Food Ministries to help provide meals and essential supplies ahead of Thanksgiving.

"Food insecurity doesn't pause for the holidays; it only intensifies," said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water.

“Food insecurity doesn’t pause for the holidays; it only intensifies,” said Sarah Leeper, President of California American Water. “Through Operation Gobble, we’re proud to stand with Senator Niello and Assemblymember Hoover and frontline organizations who are helping ensure families are fed this holiday season.”

The Carmichael Adventist Food Pantry and Sunrise Christian Food Ministries serve hundreds of families in the greater Sacramento region, offering critical food assistance and support services year-round. These donations helped both organizations meet increased demand during the Thanksgiving holiday and continue their mission of compassion and care.

“Supporting our local food pantries is one of the most direct ways we can uplift families during the holidays,” said Senator Roger Niello. “I’m grateful to California American Water for their continued commitment to our community.”

“It was great to team up with California American Water and our local food pantries to support community,” added Assemblymember Josh Hoover. “These donations will make a meaningful difference for families this Thanksgiving.”

Presentations were held at each pantry location, featuring brief remarks from Senator Niello, Assemblymember Hoover and representatives from California American Water.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About California American Water

California American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 750,000 people.

Contacts

Media Contact
Jason Alviar
Manager, External Affairs
California American Water
Phone: (916) 291-1195
Email: Jason.Alviar@amwater.com

