AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to American International Reinsurance Global, Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a+” (Excellent) to American International Reinsurance Global, Ltd. (AIRG) (Bermuda), a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc. (AIG). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is positive.

The ratings of AIRG reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings of AIRG also reflect the company’s role as a reinsurer of affiliated international business, and the reinsurance, liquidity and other explicit and implicit support provided by other AIG entities. AIRG is expected to start assuming affiliated reinsurance in 2026. The positive outlooks are in line with the current outlook for AIG and its subsidiaries.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2025 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.