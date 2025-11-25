Thredd Signs Landmark Agreement to Enable Visa Cloud Connect Globally

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, a leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced that it has signed an agreement to enable Visa Cloud Connect on a global scale. This milestone reflects Thredd’s continued investment in cloud-first infrastructure and reinforces its role as a global technology leader in payments processing.

By committing to Visa Cloud Connect globally, we’re helping our clients gain faster, more resilient access to Visa’s network, while advancing our strategy to deliver a single, cloud-first global platform. Share

Visa Cloud Connect allows organisations to access VisaNet, Visa’s secure and powerful global payments network, through their own cloud-based infrastructure. Purpose-built for cloud-native clients, Visa Cloud Connect can help deliver increased flexibility, faster time to market, and seamless scalability across borders.

Under the agreement, Thredd will connect across three global Visa Cloud Connect endpoints, committing to a full global rollout. Once live, this will eliminate the need for multiple regional integrations, helping our clients gain new geographies and accelerating Thredd’s vision of a unified global processing platform.

"Signing this agreement is about future-proofing payments infrastructure," said Jonathan Vaux, Head of Propositions and Partnerships at Thredd. "By committing to Visa Cloud Connect globally, we’re helping our clients gain faster, more resilient access to Visa’s network, while advancing our strategy to deliver a single, cloud-first global platform. Whether launching new programmes or scaling across markets, we strive to provide our clients with speed, reliability, and simplified expansion."

For Thredd, this agreement represents a significant step in its ongoing cloud transformation. It supports the company’s mission to provide clients with the most agile, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure in payments. This announcement builds on Thredd’s long-standing relationship with Visa and reflects a shared commitment to advancing cloud-based infrastructure in payments.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com