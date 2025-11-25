-

Thredd Signs Landmark Agreement to Enable Visa Cloud Connect Globally

Agreement sets stage for strengthened global reach, scalability, and resilience for fintechs and banks worldwide

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, a leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced that it has signed an agreement to enable Visa Cloud Connect on a global scale. This milestone reflects Thredd’s continued investment in cloud-first infrastructure and reinforces its role as a global technology leader in payments processing.

By committing to Visa Cloud Connect globally, we’re helping our clients gain faster, more resilient access to Visa’s network, while advancing our strategy to deliver a single, cloud-first global platform.

Share

Visa Cloud Connect allows organisations to access VisaNet, Visa’s secure and powerful global payments network, through their own cloud-based infrastructure. Purpose-built for cloud-native clients, Visa Cloud Connect can help deliver increased flexibility, faster time to market, and seamless scalability across borders.

Under the agreement, Thredd will connect across three global Visa Cloud Connect endpoints, committing to a full global rollout. Once live, this will eliminate the need for multiple regional integrations, helping our clients gain new geographies and accelerating Thredd’s vision of a unified global processing platform.

"Signing this agreement is about future-proofing payments infrastructure," said Jonathan Vaux, Head of Propositions and Partnerships at Thredd. "By committing to Visa Cloud Connect globally, we’re helping our clients gain faster, more resilient access to Visa’s network, while advancing our strategy to deliver a single, cloud-first global platform. Whether launching new programmes or scaling across markets, we strive to provide our clients with speed, reliability, and simplified expansion."

For Thredd, this agreement represents a significant step in its ongoing cloud transformation. It supports the company’s mission to provide clients with the most agile, scalable, and future-ready infrastructure in payments. This announcement builds on Thredd’s long-standing relationship with Visa and reflects a shared commitment to advancing cloud-based infrastructure in payments.

About Thredd

Thredd is the trusted, AI-first, cloud-enabled issuer processing platform powering the next generation of global payments. Through a single API, unified platform, Thredd delivers debit, credit, digital wallet and ledger capabilities to over 100 fintech, digital banks and embedded finance providers, across 47 countries, processing billions of transactions annually. With a global operating footprint, local expertise, and AI integrated into every layer of its platform, Thredd has been purpose-built for speed, scale and modern issuance models, setting the standard for market entry, client experience, security, regulatory rigour and operational resilience. Learn more at www.thredd.com

Contacts

Simeon Lando
Chief Marketing Officer
press@thredd.com

Industry:

Thredd

Release Versions
EnglishSpanish (Summary)GermanFrenchItalian (Summary)Dutch (Summary)Chinese TraditionalChinese SimplifiedJapanese

Contacts

Simeon Lando
Chief Marketing Officer
press@thredd.com

Social Media Profiles
Instagram
LinkedIn
TikTok
X
More News From Thredd

Bybit Expands Partnership with Thredd to Globally Scale Multi-Currency Crypto-Linked Debit Cards

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced an expanded partnership with Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. The collaboration supports regional rollout of the Bybit Card—Bybit’s flagship multi-currency, crypto-linked payment card, bridging the gap between digital assets and everyday payments across key global markets. Thredd’s processing platform is built to scale and navigate regulatory req...

Thredd Enters the Credit Space Partnering with LoanPro to Power Next-Generation Credit Capabilities

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced its selection of LoanPro, the modern credit platform, to underpin Thredd’s new suite of credit solutions for fintechs and financial organizations. The partnership marks a significant milestone in Thredd’s strategy to deliver full-stack embedded issuing and processing capabilities inclusive of credit, debit and prepaid. By integrating LoanPro’s advanced, composable credit infrastructure wit...

Thredd Powers ANNA Money’s Super-app Business Account in Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thredd, the leading next-generation global payments processor, today announced it is powering ANNA Money’s business accounts in Australia. The collaboration delivers instant virtual cards and physical commercial debit cards, with the platform engineered for secure wallet support - so customers can add cards to leading mobile wallets (when available), all backed by Thredd’s real-time authorisation and settlement. The relationship builds on Thredd’s work with ANNA in Aust...
Back to Newsroom