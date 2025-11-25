Frost Bank Implements Derivative Path to Power OTC Derivatives Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Derivative Path, a leading provider of cloud-based derivatives trading and risk management technology, today announced that Frost Bank has implemented DerivativeEDGE® as its strategic platform for managing its over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives business, with an initial focus on commodities and interest rates. The agreement marks the beginning of a multiyear partnership to modernize Frost Bank’s derivatives infrastructure and client offerings.

Following an extensive vetting process, Frost Bank selected Derivative Path for its robust SaaS technology and deep domain expertise. The partnership underscores Frost’s commitment to innovation and delivering sophisticated hedging capabilities for its clients.

“DerivativeEDGE brings together advanced functionality, regulatory compliance, and a proven record of supporting institutions as they grow their derivatives businesses,” said Pradeep Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Derivative Path. “We are honored to partner with Frost Bank, a respected institution with a long history of service and innovation. This partnership reflects our mission to empower financial institutions with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic markets.”

Frost Bank, based in San Antonio and a leading financial institution with more than 150 years of history, views this relationship as a critical step in strengthening its trading and risk management operations.

“After carefully evaluating multiple platforms, we chose Derivative Path as the right partner to advance our derivatives business,” said Kyle Woodland, Senior Vice President at Frost Bank. “Their SaaS platform combines the flexibility, efficiency, and transparency we were seeking. We believe this partnership positions us to better serve our clients with innovative solutions in commodities and rates.”

The collaboration reinforces Derivative Path’s growing momentum as a trusted technology and advisory partner to banks and financial institutions nationwide.

About Derivative Path

Derivative Path is a leading provider of capital markets technology and advisory solutions. Its flagship platform, DerivativeEDGE®, is a cloud-based solution that simplifies derivatives trading and risk management across interest rates, foreign exchange, and commodities. Trusted by financial institutions, asset managers, and corporate clients, Derivative Path empowers firms to scale, innovate, and compete in today’s fast-changing financial landscape.

About Frost Bank

Frost is the banking, investments and insurance subsidiary of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE: CFR), a financial holding company with $52.5 billion in assets at Sept. 30, 2025. One of the 50 largest U.S. banks by asset size, Frost provides a full range of banking, investments and insurance services to businesses and individuals in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Permian Basin, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio regions. Founded in 1868, Frost has helped Texans with their financial needs during three centuries. For more information, visit www.frostbank.com.