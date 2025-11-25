Tom Brady, Druski, and Gopuff Team Up with The Super Monday Off Coalition to Make the Monday After the Big Game a National Holiday

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gopuff, the leading instant commerce platform, today announced it has partnered with seven-time World Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist Tom Brady and comedian and actor Druski to support “The Super Monday Off Coalition,” a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to making the Monday after the Big Game a federally recognized holiday through advocacy and political action.

"The Big Game brings every single American together,” said Yakir Gola, co-founder and co-CEO of Gopuff. “That’s why the Monday after the Big Game must become Super Monday – an official federal holiday that honors our love for competition, victory, and the greatest country on Earth. By supporting The Super Monday Off Coalition, we're putting real action behind a cultural truth. Now, the President and Congress have a chance to do something truly historic – to recognize a tradition that already unites this country and create a national holiday Americans will celebrate for generations to come.”

The Harris Poll indicates that 43% of employed Americans believe the Monday after the Big Game should be a national holiday, and over half (56%) of respondents who plan to watch the Big Game wish their organization would give them the next day off. Today, Gopuff becomes the first major corporation to support making Super Monday a federally recognized holiday. To support the cause, Gopuff is leveraging its platform to provide financial support and visibility for the Super Monday Off Coalition.

While Super Monday is rooted in tradition and unity, it also makes financial sense. Each year, experts estimate the impact on American businesses is approximately $3 billion in lost economic activity. A planned, national holiday replaces disruption with predictability, giving employers, employees, and families the ability to plan ahead.

“Declaring Super Monday a national holiday is the ultimate pro-family, pro-worker, pro-America win,” added Gola. “Workers return Tuesday refreshed and fired up. Kids get to relive the glory with their parents instead of sleeping in class. Businesses plan ahead instead of scrambling. And every American gets one more day to feel proud of the red, white, and blue.”

Tom Brady and Druski: Delivering the Day Off

As part of the campaign launch, Tom Brady and Druski serve as high-profile advocates, urging fans to join the cause. To raise awareness of the initiative, a new ad, titled HARD PASS, showcases the dreaded in-office Super Monday experience and premieres during the Green Bay vs. Detroit Thanksgiving Day game, live on FOX.

“Going into work the day after the big game? Hard pass," said Brady. "A massive number of employees unexpectedly call out of work the day after the Big Game, creating a huge headache for businesses across the country and a drag on our economy. That’s why I’m deepening my partnership with Gopuff to tackle this problem head-on. Together, we’re supporting The Super Monday Off Coalition and advocating for an official holiday after the Big Game.”

The HARD PASS campaign’s message will be amplified across linear and CTV media buys, IRL activations throughout the remainder of the football season, and more, rallying fans across the country to support the movement and secure the much-needed national day off.

Get Involved: Order on Gopuff to Fund the Fight

Fans can support The Super Monday Off Coalition 501(c)(4) in a few ways:

Order on Gopuff to Fund the Fight : Today through February 8, 2026, Gopuff will donate 1% of profits from the Super Monday Off collection to the Super Monday Off Coalition.* Customers will also have the ability to donate to the 501(c)(4) directly within the Gopuff app by adding a donation card to their cart.

: Today through February 8, 2026, Gopuff will donate 1% of profits from the Super Monday Off collection to the Super Monday Off Coalition.* Customers will also have the ability to donate to the 501(c)(4) directly within the Gopuff app by adding a donation card to their cart. Sign the Petition and Contact Your Legislator : Visit SuperMondayOff.com to donate directly to the 501(c)(4), easily identify and contact your elected official(s) to urge them to support the cause, and sign the petition.

To learn more about The Super Monday Off Coalition 501(c)(4) and how you can support the effort, visit SuperMondayOff.com.

*Gopuff will donate 1% of profits derived from the sale of products located on the Gopuff Super Monday Off Storefront within the Gopuff App between November 25, 2025 and February 8, 2026. Gopuff has pledged a donation not to exceed $25,000 per week during this period. Gopuff reserves the right to adjust its donation amount at any time.

