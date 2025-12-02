Incyte and Winnie Harlow Join Forces to Share Her Personal Vitiligo Story and Spark Conversation and Understanding

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced its partnership with world renowned supermodel and beauty entrepreneur Winnie Harlow — one of the most recognizable people living with vitiligo — to raise awareness of vitiligo through “The Power of Choice” campaign.

Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune condition characterized by loss of pigment in the skin, resulting in white patches that can appear anywhere on the body. Affecting an estimated 1.9 to 2.8 million adults in the United States1, vitiligo can have a profound impact on how people feel about themselves and how they are perceived by others.2-4

Winnie has lived with vitiligo for most of her life and faced related challenges, including hurtful comments and lack of understanding from others about the condition. As part of the partnership, Winnie steps into her past in two new videos, revisiting her childhood and sharing advice for her younger self and others on similar journeys.

“Growing up with vitiligo, I often felt like I was the only person in the world like me,” said Winnie Harlow. "Over time, I’ve learned that it isn’t just about what you see on the skin — it’s also about understanding vitiligo on a deeper level. I’ve partnered with Incyte to help other people with vitiligo feel seen, supported and empowered to explore options that are right for them. You only get one life in your skin, and you choose how you want to live it.”

In the videos, Winnie reflects on how misconceptions about vitiligo have shaped her experiences and identity. She also emphasizes the importance of people learning about the condition and engaging with healthcare professionals and choosing for themselves how they manage vitiligo. By connecting Winnie’s past with her present, the campaign validates every experience and encourages people to choose their own paths.

“People living with vitiligo are the experts of their own experiences. As a dermatologist, I recognize how important it is to listen to them and partner closely on a personalized approach built on their goals and choices,” said Pearl E. Grimes, M.D., F.A.A.D., Director, Vitiligo and Pigmentation Institute of Southern California, and Immediate Past President of the Global Vitiligo Foundation. “Managing vitiligo is a lifelong process — and for those who choose to treat, progress can take time — but with knowledge, patience and support, people can feel more in control of their health.”

“Each person's journey with vitiligo is unique. We are honored to partner with Winnie to share and amplify her personal story as part of our commitment to highlighting the lived experiences of people with vitiligo,” said Matteo Trotta, Executive Vice President, General Manager, U.S. Dermatology, Incyte. “We hope the campaign encourages people to learn more about the condition and their options in partnership with a dermatologist, whether it is treatment, care or simply understanding what’s happening beneath the skin.”

To learn more about vitiligo and Winnie’s journey, visit ThisIsVitiligo.com.

Winnie Harlow has been compensated for her participation.

About Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow is a world-renowned supermodel and beauty entrepreneur, hailed by Vogue as “one of the most recognized faces on the international fashion scene.” Winnie has maintained a successful career in the fashion world, recently walking runways for VETEMENTS and Marine Serre, sitting front row at Marc Jacobs, attending the CFDA Fashion Awards with Amazon Fashion, speaking for a panel at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion in Germany, and continuing to cover international fashion magazines around the globe. Apart from the fashion world, Winnie has continued to grow her skincare business Cay Skin, which she founded in 2022 when she became one of only 12 women of color to receive funding in excess of $1 million as a founder, raising an impressive $4.1 million to launch the brand. Diagnosed with vitiligo at age 4, Winnie uses her platform to showcase the importance of diversity in the beauty community and open doors for broader representation. This past summer, she unveiled her Madame Tussauds wax figure on World Vitiligo Day — making history as the first person ever mapped in wax with vitiligo. In fall 2023, she returned to her native Canada, where she was honored to accept the United Nations Association in Canada’s Global Citizen Award for her work shattering norms in the fashion industry and her profound advocacy for diversity and female empowerment. Furthering her philanthropy initiatives, last year she visited South Africa to present the Earthshot Prize to the Altyn Dala Conservation Initiative at the annual event that recognizes innovative solutions to environmental challenges.

About Incyte Dermatology

Incyte’s science-first approach and expertise in immunology has formed the foundation of the company. Today, we are building on this legacy as we discover and develop innovative dermatology treatments to bring solutions to patients in need.

We strive to identify and develop therapies to modulate immune pathways driving uncontrolled inflammation to help restore normal immune function and bring the body closer to homeostasis. Specifically, our efforts in dermatology are focused on a number of immune-mediated dermatologic conditions with a high unmet medical need, including atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hidradenitis suppurativa and prurigo nodularis.

To learn more, visit the Dermatology section of Incyte.com.

About Incyte

A global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to Solve On., Incyte follows the science to find solutions for patients with unmet medical needs. Through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics, Incyte has established a portfolio of first-in-class medicines for patients and a strong pipeline of products in Oncology and Inflammation & Autoimmunity. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Incyte has operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com or follow us on social media: LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube.

____________________________

1 Results were from a cross-sectional, population-based, participant self-reported and clinician adjudicated online survey conducted between December 2019 and March 2020.

2 Gandhi K, Ezzedine K, Anastassopoulos KP, et al. Prevalence of vitiligo among adults in the United States. JAMA Dermatol. 2022;158(1):43-50.

3 Silverberg JI, Silverberg NB. Association between vitiligo extent and distribution and quality-of-life impairment. JAMA Dermatol. 2013;149(2):159-164.

4 Bibeau K, Pandya AG, Ezzedine K, et al. Vitiligo prevalence and quality of life among adults in Europe, Japan and the USA. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2022 Oct;36(10):1831-1844.