DigitalBridge Signs Strategic MOU with KT Corporation to Develop Next-Generation AI Data Centers in Korea

BOCA RATON, FL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge”), a leading global digital infrastructure investor, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with KT Corporation (“KT”), one of Korea’s leading telecommunications providers, to collaborate on the development of next-generation AI data centers in Korea.

This marks DigitalBridge’s first collaboration with a major Korean telecommunications company. Under the agreement, KT and DigitalBridge will explore developing large-scale AI and cloud infrastructure in Korea, including AI factory–type data centers that could scale up to gigawatt facilities, requiring up to multi-billion-dollar investments.

“With the surge in generative AI, cloud adoption, and global data demand, Korea is rapidly emerging as a central hub for AI infrastructure in Asia,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge. “Our collaboration with KT reflects our continued commitment to developing and operating next-generation digital infrastructure globally. Korea’s strong connectivity ecosystem, technology leadership, and policy support make it an ideal market for AI-era investment.”

DigitalBridge manages approximately $108 billion in digital infrastructure assets globally as of September 2025 and has built one of the world’s most comprehensive digital investment platforms spanning data centers, fiber, towers and edge infrastructure. The collaboration with KT expands DigitalBridge’s regional footprint following the recent close of DigitalBridge Partners III (“DBP III”), the firm’s third value-add fund, which secured $11.7 billion in total commitments to the fund’s strategy, including $4.5 billion in LP co-investment commitments. Asia, particularly developed markets including South Korea, will be a key focus area for deployment under this fund vintage.

The engagement with KT builds on DigitalBridge's global momentum and expanding portfolio of next-generation digital infrastructure initiatives spanning multiple continents. Across DigitalBridge's global data center portfolio, the firm is deploying capital at scale: in North America, portfolio companies are investing more than $40 billion in critical AI and cloud infrastructure, including hyperscale campuses in Wisconsin and Texas developed in partnership with leading technology companies. In Asia-Pacific, DigitalBridge portfolio companies secured $1.6 billion to expand regional operations, including a 300MW+ hyperscale campus in Johor, Malaysia, bringing the regional footprint to 1GW of capacity across Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. These investments across DigitalBridge's data center platform reflect the accelerating worldwide demand for high-density, sustainable infrastructure that enables the growth of AI globally.

This collaboration extends this momentum into Asia and aligns with the global call for collaboration on AI infrastructure highlighted at the APEC 2025 Summit, where leaders emphasized strengthening partnerships to accelerate digital transformation and ensure resilient, sustainable infrastructure worldwide.

KT, leveraging its nationwide high-speed network and stable data center operations, is proactively taking the lead in building AI-specialized infrastructure. The company has focused on high-performance GPU clusters, energy-efficient and eco-friendly infrastructure and partnerships with global technology firms to strengthen Korea’s AI data center ecosystem.

According to Woojin Jung, Head of Strategy and Business Consulting Group at KT, the company is reviewing multiple options to secure resilient and efficient AI data center capacity amid accelerating AI adoption. He also noted that KT, together with DigitalBridge, will pursue domestic and global AI data center opportunities to deliver tailored and value-added solutions for its customers.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of more than 30 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, DigitalBridge manages $108 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. The firm is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

About KT

KT is Korea’s leading AI transformation (AX) company, driving future innovation as an “AICT enterprise” by leveraging its comprehensive ICT capabilities across telecommunications, media, cloud, and AI. By integrating AI, big data, and cloud technologies, KT delivers new value to customers and society, while strengthening its competitiveness in both domestic and global markets through strategic partnerships and investments.

