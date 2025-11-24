Reliant and GoodLeap Expand Access to Battery Rewards for Texans, Scaling Residential VPP Solutions Through Battery Storage

HOUSTON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliant, an NRG company, and GoodLeap today announced a new collaboration to make the benefits of residential home battery power more accessible for Texans. Reliant leads Texas in home energy innovation and GoodLeap is one of America’s leading tech companies delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, including solar panels and batteries.

This partnership delivers a compelling $40 per month offer to Reliant electricity customers who use GoodLeap batteries in their homes while advancing efforts to scale residential battery participation and accelerating the growth of NRG’s virtual power plant (VPP) solutions in Texas.

Through the program, homeowners can either lease a battery or enter into a power purchase agreement with GoodLeap through its GoodGrid program. GoodLeap also connects homeowners with qualified installers for a seamless installation experience. Once installed, GoodLeap will enroll eligible customers in the Reliant GoodLeap VPP Battery Program and customers will start earning $40 per month in rewards from GoodLeap for participating. To qualify, customers must be on an eligible Reliant electricity plan.

“We started building our VPP with smart thermostats across Texas, and now this partnership with GoodLeap brings home battery storage into our platform,” said Mark Parsons, senior vice president and head of Texas Energy, NRG. “Each time we add new devices, we’re enabling Texans to unlock new value from their homes, earn rewards and help build a more resilient grid for everyone. This is about giving customers the opportunity to actively participate in the energy transition and receive tangible benefits for themselves and their communities.”

“These incentives highlight our commitment to making homeowner battery adoption more accessible, effectively offsetting the cost of the battery and making the upgrade a no-cost addition to their homes,” said Dan Lotano, Chief Operating Officer at GoodLeap. “We’re proud to work with NRG to unlock the next frontier in distributed energy in Texas. This marks an important step in GoodLeap reaching our nationwide goal of 1.5 GW of managed distributed energy over the next five years.”

Program highlights include:

Reliant customers unlock $40 per month in cash rewards from GoodLeap by participating.

Reliant and GoodLeap will work together to intelligently manage the home’s battery with no action required from the homeowner.

In the event of a power outage, the battery is reserved exclusively to provide backup power for the home.

This collaboration is the latest example of NRG’s commitment to scaling its unique VPP program by integrating home battery storage into its VPP platform, along with its ongoing efforts around smart thermostats.

To learn more about GoodGrid in Texas, visit https://www.goodleap.com/goodgrid/tx.

About Reliant, an NRG Company

Reliant makes power personal. Texans trust Reliant as a provider of electricity and a pillar of support in the communities we serve. From a best-in-class app to breakthrough innovations, Reliant is recognized nationally for outstanding customer service and as the leader in the evolving energy and smart home space. Reliant is part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 company that delivers innovative natural gas, electricity and smart home solutions to homes and businesses across North America. Visit reliant.com for more information and connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and X or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About GoodLeap

GoodLeap is a technology company delivering best-in-class financing and software products for sustainable solutions, from solar panels and batteries to energy-efficient HVAC, heat pumps, roofing, windows, and more. Over 1 million homeowners have benefited from our simple, fast, and frictionless technology that makes the adoption of these products more affordable, accessible, and easier to understand. Thousands of professionals deploying home efficiency and solar solutions rely on GoodLeap's proprietary, AI-powered applications and developer tools to drive more transparent customer communication, deeper business intelligence, and streamlined payment and operations. Our platform has led to more than $30 billion in financing for sustainable solutions since 2018. GoodLeap is also proud to support our award-winning nonprofit, GivePower, which is building and deploying life-saving water and clean electricity systems, changing the lives of more than 2 million people across Africa, Asia, and South America. To learn more about GoodLeap, visit, follow and connect with us at goodleap.com.