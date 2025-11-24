Rochester Americans Hockey Team Names Toshiba Exclusive Office Technology Provider

LAKE FOREST, Calif. & ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The American Hockey League's Rochester Americans (Amerks) today announces the appointment of Toshiba America Business Solutions as their Exclusive Office Technology Provider. Under this multi-year agreement, Toshiba will deliver comprehensive document management solutions designed to streamline operations for the Amerks and their affiliated organizations.

The Rochester Americans name @ToshibaBusiness Exclusive Office Technology Provider! The multi-year contract will simplify the document management process for the Amerks & their partners. #AmerksHockey #LetsGoAmerks #TeamToshiba Share

Amplifying Gameday

Toshiba technology helps the American Hockey League team’s players, coaches, administrators and broadcasters produce essential content for daily operations, such as scouting reports, lineup cards, statistics, and broadcaster notes for both the Amerks and their opponents.

Toshiba's award-winning eSTUDIO™ multifunction printers enable the Amerks to produce vibrant red, white and blue materials for their fans and community, meeting their content needs both on gameday and throughout the year.

"We’re proud to welcome Toshiba to the Amerks family," says Rochester Americans Vice President of Business Operations Chad Buck. "This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration built on shared values and a commitment to excellence. We’re excited to work together and look forward to the positive impact we’ll make, on and off the ice, for years to come."

"The Amerks are a community treasure while affordably entertaining generations of hockey fans here in Rochester," states Toshiba American Business Solutions Chief Revenue Officer Steven Sauer. "Team Toshiba recognizes the exceptional local sports experience the Amerks provide and we endeavor to ensure all of the team's document management needs are fully met."

Click-to-Tweet: Rochester Americans Hockey Team Names Toshiba Exclusive Office Technology Provider

About the Rochester Americans

Under the ownership of Terry Pegula, the Rochester Americans are the second-oldest franchise in the American Hockey League with a rich history that dates back over six decades. Currently in their historic 70th season, the Amerks, as they’re affectionately known, have captured six Calder Cup championships since the team’s inception in 1956, and the organization also has the distinction of serving as the top developmental team for the National Hockey League’s Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres and Amerks are presently in their 44th season as working partners, which marks the longest active affiliation between an NHL club and its AHL counterpart.

About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.

Toshiba America Business Solutions is a leading innovator of solutions empowering people to perform efficiently and effectively in their work environment. Serving professionals across the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America, Toshiba delivers secure and sustainable systems, services, and subscriptions to better print, manage, and display information. Toshiba continuously focuses on its clients and communities, is committed to sustainability, and is recognized as a Wall Street Journal Top 100 Sustainable Company. To learn more, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow Toshiba on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and YouTube.