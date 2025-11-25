Algorithm and Batterjee Pharma Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement to Localize Key Pharmaceuticals in KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Algorithm, a pioneering regional pharmaceutical manufacturer has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Batterjee Pharma, a leading Saudi pharmaceutical company, becoming the first Lebanese company to localize its portfolio in the Kingdom.

The agreement covers the manufacturing and supply of several EU & Japanese licensed Algorithm products.

The collaboration will kick off with products targeting the treatment of critical therapeutic areas as hyperlipidemia, dyslipidemia & hypertension with full technology transfer by mid-2026.

Aligned with KSA’s Health Sector Transformation Program under Vision 2030, this partnership will strengthen the Kingdom’s healthcare infrastructure, reduce reliance on imports, and enhance treatment standards.

Statements:

Dr. Mohamed Mazen Batterjee, CEO of Batterjee Pharma

“This collaboration is about impact: ensuring the uninterrupted supply of essential medicines for patients, creating valuable job opportunities, and driving higher local content in line with national priorities. Together with Algorithm, we are not only enhancing healthcare access today but also laying the foundation for a resilient and sustainable pharmaceutical sector in the region.

“At Batterjee Pharma, we take pride in being a dynamic, trusted, and responsive organization — one that builds meaningful partnerships and delivers value through innovation and reliability. This agreement with Algorithm marks only the beginning of a series of collaborative projects between our two companies, underscoring our long-term commitment to shaping the future of healthcare in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Nabil Ghorayeb, Human Health and Manufacturing Director, Algorithm

“KSA Localization Project is a bold milestone in Algorithm’s journey – a testimony to our pioneering leadership. In partnership with Batterjee Pharma, we are localizing the manufacturing of highly differentiated therapies that address significant unmet medical needs – expediting access to innovation where it’s needed most.

“This project not only supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 but also fuels sustainable economic growth through knowledge transfer, and healthcare resilience. It is more than a localization strategy - a regional blueprint for how purpose-driven innovation can deliver impact at scale and redefine the future of healthcare across the MENA.”

About Algorithm

Algorithm is a Lebanese regional pharmaceutical company committed to improving human health and well-being across the MENA. For more information

About Batterjee Pharma

Batterjee Pharma is a Saudi pharmaceutical company offering a range of medicines and CDMO services. For more information

*Source: AETOSWire