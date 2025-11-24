Andersen Global Strengthens Platform in Turkey with Addition of Member Firm

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global enhances its presence in Turkey as Celen Corporate Property Valuation & Counseling Inc. becomes Andersen in Turkey, adding breadth to the capabilities provided under the Andersen brand in the country.

Founded in 1995 and led by Managing Partner Guniz Celen, the Istanbul-based firm delivers a broad spectrum of services for domestic and international clients. With expertise in real estate corporate finance, tangible and intangible asset valuation, and asset management, Andersen in Turkey delivers solutions that support complex corporate finance decisions to clients in more than 18 countries.

“Our mission has always been to provide solutions to the most complex challenges in the real estate and investment sectors,” said Guniz. “Joining the Andersen brand strengthens our capabilities as a trusted advisor and gives us access to global resources, enabling us to create even greater long-term value for our clients.”

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, “Celen’s adoption of the Andersen brand demonstrates our continued investment in building a global platform of highly specialized firms. With their track record in valuation and real estate advisory, the team brings essential insights that complement our multidisciplinary service model.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.