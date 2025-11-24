Major Lease at AltaSea: Blue Robotics Signs 49,000 Square Foot Lease to Relocate Headquarters and Marine Robotics Production to LA Oceanfront Campus

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, the world’s leading blue economy research and development hub, announced on Saturday a major long-term lease with Blue Robotics, a global leader in low-cost, high-performance underwater robotics. The 10-year, 49,000 square foot lease brings Blue Robotics headquarters and production facility to AltaSea’s 35-acre campus, joining a dynamic community of innovative ocean technology companies. The company will begin renovations on the new space in early 2026 with an anticipated grand opening near the end of the year.

“We are thrilled to welcome our longtime partner Blue Robotics to the AltaSea campus in a significantly expanded capacity,” said AltaSea President & CEO Terry Tamminen. “The move to AltaSea provides Blue Robotics with direct access to the ocean for testing and development of advanced marine robotics systems, as well as opportunities to collaborate with a dynamic community of innovative ocean technology companies at AltaSea.”

Founded in 2014 by Rustom Jehangir, Blue Robotics has redefined what is possible in marine exploration through affordable marine robotic components and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs). The company has a broad international customer base of researchers, scientists, educators, students, and ocean industry professionals and enthusiasts.

Blue Robotics, currently headquartered in Torrance, has been a longtime partner with AltaSea. With their new headquarters at AltaSea, Blue Robotics will have the ability to deepen its ties to the region’s maritime workforce and innovation ecosystem.

“We are absolutely stoked to bring our operations to AltaSea’s campus. Being a part of the vibrant community they have built will be a game-changer for us,” said Rustom Jehangir, Founder and CEO of Blue Robotics. “Having access to the ocean right outside our door to test our next generation of marine robotics systems will accelerate our development process and enhance our ability to innovate and push the boundaries of what’s possible in ocean exploration.”

The new 49,000 square foot space will house Blue Robotics’ full range of operations, from research and development to assembly and production of its advanced marine robotics product line. The long-term lease provides Blue Robotics with a location that offers unparalleled access to the ocean for testing, demonstration, development, education, and public outreach, as well as close proximity to AltaSea’s network of partners and collaborators.

"A nearly fifty-thousand-square-foot lease is significant anywhere and at any time. It is especially welcome news at AltaSea because it clearly demonstrates the strong future for ocean innovation and good jobs in the One-Five,” said LA City Councilmember Tim McOsker. “As the former CEO of AltaSea, I am especially proud to celebrate this major milestone for Blue Robotics and for AltaSea."

The Blue Robotics agreement marks one of the largest single leases in AltaSea’s history and demonstrates the growing demand for waterfront R&D and assembly space in the emerging blue economy. With Blue Robotics onboard, AltaSea’s Center for Innovation is now approximately 85% leased.

AltaSea’s expansive campus at the Port of Los Angeles continues to attract pioneering companies. It has become a global hub for ocean-focused innovation and collaboration with its strategic location and oceanfront access for research and innovation in the emerging blue economy – from renewable energy and aquaculture to marine conservation and ocean exploration.

Earlier this month, the Port of Los Angeles’s Board of Harbor Commissioners unanimously approved an agreement to AltaSea’s lease, unlocking critical infrastructure, as well as reimbursements from the Port of Los Angeles, in the continued transformation into the world’s leading destination for the blue economy. Additionally, earlier this summer, Eco Wave Power launched the first-ever onshore wave energy station in the US, which was unveiled live on ABC’s Good Morning America.

Editor’s Note: Renderings and 3-D models of Blue Robotics’ new headquarters can be found here.

About AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles

AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, located on 35 acres at North America’s leading seaport by both container volume and cargo value, is dedicated to accelerating scientific collaboration, advancing an emerging blue economy through business innovation and job creation, and inspiring the next generation, all for a more sustainable, just, and equitable world.

For more information on AltaSea, please visit: https://altasea.org.

About Blue Robotics

Blue Robotics builds affordable, high-performance underwater robots and components that help everyone, from marine researchers to backyard explorers, dive deeper into the ocean world. With products like the popular BlueROV2 and BlueBoat systems and a growing lineup of innovative thrusters, sensors, and other components, the company is making subsea exploration more accessible than ever. Trusted by thousands of users around the world, Blue Robotics is sparking curiosity, enabling discovery, and proving that ocean exploration should be for everyone—not just the few.

For more information on Blue Robotics, please visit: https://bluerobotics.com