ChargePoint and Dabaja Brothers Development Group Expand EV Fast Charging for Drivers in Metro Detroit

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced a new ultra-fast EV charging site in Canton, Mich., owned and operated by the Dabaja Brothers Development Group, a leading metro Detroit real estate development company. The initial deployment in Canton represents the first in a series of Dabaja Brothers-owned properties that will feature ChargePoint fast charging stations, with additional sites planned in Dearborn and Lavonia.

“ChargePoint’s collaboration with Dabaja is further evidence of our commitment to deliver tailored solutions that meet the charging needs of any site host and driver,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO at ChargePoint. “This initiative will rapidly infill the ‘fast charging deserts’ across the Detroit area, allowing drivers to quickly recharge their vehicles when and where they need to.”

In total, Dabaja intends to deploy more than 40 ports with more planned across its locations, enabling EV drivers to charge quickly and easily while they shop, dine, or visit local attractions. Each site will feature ChargePoint Express Plus fast charging stations. All stations will be managed by the new ChargePoint Platform, ChargePoint’s next-generation, flexible software solution designed provide real-time insights, monitor performance, adjust pricing, and respond to customer needs.

“We started this project because we saw a gap in our community—there was almost nowhere to charge an EV in Canton, and a similar lack of charging across metro Detroit,” said Yousef Dabaja, Owner/Operator at Dabaja Brothers Development Group. “Together with ChargePoint, we are bringing fast, reliable charging to the community, better enabling us to serve all of our customers.”

Express Plus combines with ChargePoint’s innovative software to charge every make and model of electric vehicle available today. Express Plus can simultaneously charge two vehicles at one time from the same charging station, and the stations feature a proprietary cooling architecture to deliver peak charging speeds for sustained periods of time, meaning an EV driver can charge and go without any unexpected delays.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has established itself as the leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging innovation since its inception in 2007, long before EVs became widely available. The company provides comprehensive solutions tailored to the entire EV ecosystem, from the grid to the dashboard of the vehicle. The company serves EV drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers, and similar types of stakeholders. With a commitment to accessibility and reliability, ChargePoint’s extensive portfolio of software, hardware, and services ensures a seamless charging experience for drivers across North America and Europe. ChargePoint empowers every driver in need of charging access, connecting them to over 1.25 million charging ports worldwide. ChargePoint has facilitated the powering of more than 16 billion electric miles, underscoring its dedication to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and electrifying the future of transportation. For further information, please visit the ChargePoint pressroom or the ChargePoint Investor Relations site. For media inquiries, contact the ChargePoint press office.

