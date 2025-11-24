Swiftly Teams Up with 7-Eleven, Inc. to Lead the Alcohol Cashback Market

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Swiftly, a leading retail technology platform, today announced a major new collaboration with 7-Eleven, Inc., marking another milestone in its rapid expansion and cementing its dominance in the alcohol cashback market. The program has officially launched nationwide and is now available across participating 7-Eleven® and Speedway® stores nationwide, bringing Swiftly’s innovative Alcohol Cashback solution to over 10,500+ convenience retail locations and millions of shoppers nationwide.

By leveraging Swiftly’s proprietary retail media and shopper engagement platform, the Alcohol Cashback program delivers state-specific, real-time offers on beer, wine, and spirits directly to consumers’ mobile devices. Shoppers simply purchase qualifying products, scan their loyalty card, or enter their phone number at checkout, and receive near-instant cashback payouts via PayPal, Venmo or digital prepaid Visa, creating a seamless digital experience that’s fast, convenient, and rewarding. The program not only meets the expectations of today’s modern, value-driven shoppers but also gives retailers a powerful tool to drive trips, build loyalty and grow sales in a competitive market.

As part of the nationwide rollout, these offers will be supported by coordinated in-store signage and displays that reinforce the same savings message at the shelf. This omnichannel approach connects the digital and physical shopping experience, capturing shopper attention wherever they engage and driving stronger visibility, higher redemption, and measurable category growth.

“Swiftly is redefining what’s possible in convenience retail, and this joint-effort with 7-Eleven and Speedway stores marks a powerful next step,” said Henry Kim, CEO of Swiftly. “By bringing our alcohol cashback technology to millions more shoppers, we’re creating an experience that’s seamless, rewarding, and measurable. Swiftly now connects the three largest convenience retailers in the country with a proven solution that drives loyalty, boosts sales, and delivers unmatched value for shoppers and brand partners alike.”

The program offers shoppers more ways to save while giving beverage alcohol brands a compliant, measurable way to engage customers. By automating the complexities of state-by-state compliance and providing real-time campaign performance insights, Swiftly’s Alcohol Cashback program not only drives higher redemption rates but also empowers brands to reach consumers at the moment of purchase. For retailers, this means stronger loyalty and incremental sales; for brands, it delivers a scalable, transparent channel to activate shoppers in one of the most highly regulated categories.

“At 7-Eleven, we’re always looking for innovative ways to enhance the customer experience and deliver greater value to our customers,” said Yaqub Baiani, VP of Digital Product Management & Design, 7-Eleven, Inc. “We’re excited to offer customers even more ways to save.”

With this latest collaboration, Swiftly solidifies its role as the go-to retail technology provider for top convenience and grocery retailers, arming them with the tools to compete and win in the evolving retail media landscape.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly empowers brick-and-mortar retailers to build stronger relationships with their shoppers and the brands they carry. With our digital suite, we provide retailers with the technology that engages and delights their shoppers, while enabling brands to reach those shoppers with the personalized content that drives purchases. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is leveling the retail playing field and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, please visit www.swiftly.com

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, subject to driver availability, weather and traffic conditions. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.