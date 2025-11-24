A Place for Mom Releases Dual Reports on the Future of Family Caregiving, Including a New Talkspace Collaboration Highlighting Caregiver Mental Health

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During National Family Caregivers Month, A Place for Mom, the leading platform guiding families through every stage of the aging journey, released two new studies that shed light on the growing crisis facing family caregivers. With more than 63 million Americans now caring for an aging loved one, up from 41 million in 2020, the findings reveal the growing scale of family caregiving in the U.S. Families, particularly women, who most often balance work, parenting, and caring for aging loved ones, are navigating the emotional, financial, and logistical challenges of managing and finding senior care.

Talkspace, the leading national online mental health provider, collaborated with A Place for Mom to produce key mental health insights captured in the 2025 State of Caregiving Report. This report offers a data-driven look at the emotional and financial dimensions of caregiving in the U.S. The 2025 Senior Care Search Trends Report reveals how families navigate senior care decisions—often sooner than expected, with limited guidance, and under financial and emotional pressure.

As A Place for Mom celebrates its 25th anniversary, the organization reaffirms its role as a trusted national voice for caregivers; pairing compassion with actionable insights to help families, policymakers, and communities better understand and support the unseen workforce holding up the nation’s aging population.

“Too often, families come to us in crisis, after a fall, a hospital stay, or an unexpected diagnosis. Our data shows that nearly three out of four caregivers feel unprepared for this role, and it’s no surprise, there’s no playbook for caring for a loved one,” said Tatyana Zlotsky, CEO of A Place for Mom. “The first thing we need to do is remove the stigma, start the conversation earlier, and use technology to help families feel more supported, connected, and confident as they navigate one of life’s hardest transitions.”

The Human and Emotional Cost of Caregiving

The 2025 State of Caregiving Report reveals the deep emotional toll caregiving takes on families. Many enter this role without preparation or support, leading to widespread emotional stress and self-doubt. Key findings include:

74% of caregivers do not feel fully equipped for the demands of caregiving, with only 26% feeling prepared.

Most family caregivers experience stress or anxiety (75%), feelings of being overwhelmed (71%), difficulty sleeping (67%), and burnout (63%) at least monthly.

However, fewer than one in five caregivers (19%) take advantage of therapy due to cost or time barriers — even though 77% of those who do find it very helpful.

Despite the emotional strain, many caregivers find deep personal meaning in the experience. More than half (62%) say their relationship with their senior loved one has improved since they began caregiving. Yet the burden grows heavier as care needs intensify, and without early planning or support, families can reach a breaking point.

To help address this growing mental health crisis, A Place for Mom and Talkspace are highlighting key insights that will help to expand access to emotional support for caregivers.

“At Talkspace, we see every day how the emotional load of caregiving can impact an individual’s wellbeing,” said Talkspace Chief Growth Officer, Erin Boyd. “By partnering with A Place for Mom to launch this report, we’re helping shed light on the emotional strain and need for trusted, on-demand mental health resources.”

Financial Impact of Caregiving

The 2025 State of Caregiving Report also explores the financial strain that is one of the defining pressures for caregivers:

69% of caregivers say caregiving strains their finances, with 26% reporting significant strain, up from 20% in 2024.

Nearly half say their career has been affected – 11% have quit their jobs and 35% have less time for work – resulting in an estimated $21,000 average loss in annual income.

To cope, families report cutting discretionary spending (42%), delaying major purchases (34%), tapping personal savings (30%), and taking on credit card debt (28%).

These financial realities reflect more than just household budgets; they underscore a growing national crisis in family care. As costs rise and work-life balance erodes, caregivers are being asked to do more with less support.

Together, the findings from the State of Caregiving Report illustrate a clear pattern: caregivers are under extraordinary emotional and financial strain, and too often, they’re facing these challenges alone. When it comes time to find senior care, many families begin that search in moments of crisis, not preparation. The 2025 Senior Care Search Trends Report shows that earlier conversations and better support could ease this burden, helping families feel more informed, confident, and in control when care decisions arise.

Planning and Support: A Path to Confidence

The 2025 Senior Care Search Trends Report shows that families often begin their care search later than ideal:

73% say their search was prompted by gradually increasing needs (not a single event).

54% wish they had started planning sooner; among those currently searching, 77% wish they had begun earlier.

Many expect months or years to plan, but the reality is that more than two-thirds (69%) of those who secure senior care search for 60 days or less.

88% say families need more guidance and support understanding options.

These findings highlight the need for earlier planning and clearer guidance.

“These 2025 reports demonstrate both the urgency and opportunity within America’s caregiving landscape,” said Zlotsky. “Behind every data point is a family, doing their best to care for someone they love. Our work is about honoring that effort and ensuring caregivers no longer have to shoulder that weight alone.”

To review these reports, click here:

2025 State of Caregiving Report

2025 Senior Care Search Trends Report

Methodology

The 2025 State of Caregiving Report is based on an online quantitative survey of over 1,000 nonprofessional caregivers across the United States who provide care to adults aged 55 and older. Building on the 2024 report, the 2025 study introduced new questions and notably expanded its scope to include paid family caregivers, reflecting the growing number of relatives compensated for their caregiving roles.

The Senior Care Search Trends: Navigating Options in the U.S. report is based on an online quantitative survey of over 1,000 family caregivers across the United States. The study captured insights from two key groups: caregivers who had recently arranged care, either by moving a loved one into a senior living community or hiring home care within the past year, and those who were actively searching for care or planning to do so within two years. Together, these perspectives provide a comprehensive view of how families navigate the senior care decision-making process in today’s evolving care landscape.

About A Place for Mom

A Place for Mom is the leading platform that guides families through every stage of the aging journey. We simplify the search for senior care by offering free, personalized support—and when families are ready, we refer them to partners from our network of over 15,000 senior living communities and home care agencies. Our mission is to guide caregivers and their loved ones to a confident place, so families can focus on what matters most: their love for each other. A Place for Mom: Where love finds its place. For more information, please visit aplaceformom.com.