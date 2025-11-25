 LA Kings and HexClad Announce Multi-Year Partnership Bringing the Heat to the Ice

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two-time Stanley Cup Champions the LA Kings and HexClad, the game-changing cookware brand redefining kitchens worldwide, are heating things up in the world of sports with a new multi-year partnership naming HexClad the Official Cookware Partner of the team. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the deal marks HexClad’s first-ever partnership with an NHL franchise, underscoring the brand’s growing influence at the intersection of food, sports, culture, and performance.

The agreement reflects the partners’ shared Los Angeles roots and their commitment to innovation, precision, and excellence, whether in the kitchen or on the ice. With both brands known for redefining their respective categories, the collaboration introduces an exciting fusion of food, fandom, and community.

“As a brand born and built in Los Angeles, we’re incredibly proud to partner with one of the city’s most iconic teams,” said Daniel Winer, Co-Founder and CEO of HexClad. “Like the Kings, HexClad is all about passion and pushing the limits of performance. Together, we’re bringing the energy of the game into the kitchen and celebrating the fans who make it all possible.”

Throughout the 2025–26 NHL season, fans will see HexClad come to life through prominent in-arena integrations at Crypto.com Arena, including exclusive fan experiences, co-branded activations, and digital content that celebrates the shared culture of food and sport. HexClad’s hybrid technology will be showcased in unique culinary moments, from curated chef experiences at select home games to behind-the-scenes content highlighting how HexClad performance cookware helps chefs (and players) stay at the top of their game.

“Partnering with a Los Angeles-based innovator like HexClad is a natural fit,” said LA Kings President, Luc Robitaille. “Their dedication to excellence, creativity, and community mirrors our own, and we’re thrilled to bring fans something fresh, engaging, and uniquely L.A.”

Beyond the rink, HexClad and the LA Kings will join forces to support community initiatives across Southern California, kicking off this year during the team’s annual holiday “Season of Giving.” Efforts will include culinary events with local youth organizations, special surprise-and-delight moments for fans and community partners, as well as appearances by HexClad’s world-class chef partners. These initiatives reinforce both brands’ shared focus on giving back and using their platforms to make a positive impact across the region, especially during this time of year.

“From the start, this partnership felt like a true extension of the Kings’ culture,” said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. “It’s about connecting with fans in unexpected ways – through food, creativity and shared experiences, and finding opportunities to make a meaningful and positive impact that goes well beyond the game.”

This new partnership adds to HexClad’s growing sports portfolio, which includes official collaborations with the New York Yankees and F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda, further solidifying the brand’s position as a global lifestyle force redefining what performance looks like in the kitchen and beyond.

About HexClad:

HexClad is a global premium kitchenware brand based in Los Angeles, known for its patented hybrid technology that combines stainless steel with nonstick for unmatched performance, durability, and ease-of-use. Since its founding in 2016, HexClad has redefined modern cooking tools with a full line of high-performance products, including cookware, cutlery, cutting boards, aprons, and kitchen accessories. Sold through direct-to-consumer channels and strategic retail partners, HexClad has built a passionate global following by empowering cooks of all levels with products that break rules and challenge convention. The brand was named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America 2023-2025. Learn more at www.hexclad.com.

About LA Kings:

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.