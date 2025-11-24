Blood Centers of America and Illumant Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Cybersecurity Across Blood Centers

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blood Centers of America (BCA), the nation's largest blood supply network, has entered into a strategic partnership with Illumant, a leading cybersecurity firm, to significantly enhance cybersecurity protections for blood centers nationwide. This alliance underscores a mutual commitment to safeguarding sensitive healthcare information and ensuring the resilience of critical infrastructure.

Through this partnership, Illumant will offer comprehensive security solutions to BCA members, including thorough security risk assessments, penetration testing, and tailored security program development. These services are designed to proactively identify vulnerabilities, strengthen cybersecurity defenses, and ensure compliance with stringent healthcare industry standards.

"Protecting blood donor data and ensuring uninterrupted operations are paramount concerns for our member centers," said Greg Bishop, Vice President of Information Services at Blood Centers of America. "This partnership with Illumant leverages their cybersecurity expertise to support our mission and protect the communities we serve."

Illumant's innovative security methodologies will empower blood centers to anticipate potential threats and fortify defenses, promoting trust and reliability among patients, healthcare providers, and communities.

"We are honored to partner with Blood Centers of America to enhance cybersecurity across their extensive network," said Matija Siljak, CEO at Illumant. "By combining Illumant’s proven capabilities in risk management and penetration testing with BCA’s dedication to quality healthcare, we are setting a new standard for security excellence in the blood collection and distribution sector."

Both organizations anticipate that this partnership will serve as a model for healthcare cybersecurity, protecting critical data and operations essential to maintaining a robust collection and delivery network.

About Blood Centers of America

Blood Centers of America (BCA) is the largest blood supply network in the U.S., committed to supporting communities through reliable, continuous, safe and efficient blood services. BCA members supply blood and blood products to hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide, ensuring patient needs are consistently met. More About BCA

About Illumant

Illumant is a leading cybersecurity firm specializing in security assessments, compliance consulting, and security awareness training. With over 20 years of experience, Illumant has conducted thousands of security engagements, helping organizations across industries safeguard their digital assets against cyber threats. The company serves a wide range of industries, including healthcare, education, finance, government, and technology. More About Illumant