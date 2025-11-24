Trustpair Now a Nacha Preferred Partner

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha announced today that Trustpair, a leading payment and vendor fraud prevention platform, has become a Nacha Preferred Partner for Account Validation/Fraud Monitoring/Risk and Fraud Prevention.

Trustpair automates bank account ownership verification across 190 countries, helping companies prevent vendor fraud. Through its platform, Trustpair enables enterprises to verify bank account ownership, detect anomalies, and validate vendor data before initiating an ACH payment— which reduces payment errors, successful fraud attempts, and costly payment rejections.

“Reducing fraud and keeping the ACH Network safe for all participants are top of mind for Nacha,” said Jane Larimer, Nacha President and CEO. “We are pleased to welcome Trustpair as a new Nacha Preferred Partner.”

“Joining Nacha as a Preferred Partner is a natural step for Trustpair. As fraud grows globally, this partnership lets us share our fraud prevention expertise with the ACH Network in the U.S., strengthening trust and security in every ACH transaction,” said Baptiste Collot, Trustpair CEO.

Nacha’s Preferred Partner Program is open to any technology solution provider whose offerings align with the Nacha strategy of advancing the ACH Network. For more information about the program, visit Nacha’s Preferred Partner page.

About Nacha

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

About Trustpair

Trustpair helps large global companies take action against vendor payment fraud through automated global account validation. With more than 500 Enterprise customers and offices in New York, Paris, and London, Trustpair empowers finance teams to prevent fraud, detect anomalies, and secure every payment with confidence, even against modern threats such as AI-generated attacks and deepfakes.