Dowling Catholic High School Improves Campus Safety and Communication with Sangoma and Quicklert

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) (“Sangoma” or the “Company”), a trusted industry leader uniquely offering businesses a choice of on-premises, cloud-based, or hybrid Communications as a Service solutions, announced that Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines, Iowa, improved campus safety and communication through Sangoma’s Switchvox Unified Communications platform, integrated with Quicklert’s AI-powered safety and alerting technology.

Dowling Catholic High School (DCHS) needed to bring together multiple communication systems across classrooms, offices, and public spaces. The school’s separate tools for bells, paging, intercom, and emergency alerts were difficult to manage and costly to maintain. These limitations affected how quickly staff and teachers could respond during time-sensitive situations and created unnecessary complexity for administrators.

To solve these challenges, the school selected Sangoma’s Unified Communications (UC) platform, Switchvox, integrated with Quicklert’s safety technology to create one dependable system that manages both everyday communications and critical campus alerts.

Transforming Campus Communications

Sangoma’s Unified Communications solution (Switchvox platform) gave DCHS a single, web-based system for managing voice, paging, voicemail, and messaging. Administrators can control the entire system from one interface, reducing time spent on maintenance, and eliminating the need for multiple disconnected tools.

Through its integration with Sangoma's UC offerings, available across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud, Quicklert enables campus-wide paging and announcements as well as 911 notifications and internal panic functions directly from a Sangoma phone. The Quicklert platform provides live video announcements, live video intercom, hallway and classroom clock functions, personalized bells and AI-based video surveillance, and two-way communications. Together, these features improve communication, allow for faster response times, and strengthen overall campus safety.

The Results

Unified management: One secure platform for all communications.

Improved safety: AI weapon detection, panic buttons, and instant alerts help staff act quickly.

Lower costs: Consolidation reduced maintenance and operating expenses.

Better experience: Reliable communication tools for staff, students, and teachers.

“Our teachers feel more at ease now. They have a sense of reassurance that they are never alone. If there is ever an incident in their classroom, we can get eyes and ears right away and see and walk them through it,” commented DCHS Principal, Matt Meendering.

Education: A Key Vertical for Sangoma

The DCHS deployment reflects Sangoma’s continued growth in the education market, where communication, safety, and compliance are top priorities. Sangoma’s Unified Communications portfolio supports schools with secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that adapt to diverse infrastructure and budget needs.

“This is a truly exceptional partnership with Quicklert around something that matters deeply—protecting schools,” said Jeremy Wubs, COO at Sangoma. “Our Unified Communications platform for education is an excellent foundation for institutions that value safety, efficiency, and reliability. Quicklert is an incredible addition and partner, bringing advanced capabilities that enhance how schools communicate and respond when it matters most. We’re proud of this collaboration and excited to see it flourish as we continue to expand in the education market.”

To learn more about Sangoma’s Unified Communications solutions for education, visit: https://sangoma.com/solutions/education/

About Sangoma

Sangoma (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) is a leading business communications platform provider with solutions that include its award-winning UCaaS, CCaaS, CPaaS, and Trunking technologies. The enterprise-grade communications suite is developed in-house; available for cloud, hybrid, or on-premises deployments.

Additionally, Sangoma’s integrated approach provides managed services for connectivity, network, and security.

A trusted communications partner with over 40 years on the market, Sangoma has over 2.7 million UC seats across a diversified base of over 100,000 customers.

As the primary developer and sponsor of the open source Asterisk and FreePBX projects, Sangoma is determined to drive innovation in communication technology.

For more information, visit www.sangoma.com.

About Quicklert

Quicklert is a pioneer in AI-powered safety and communications technology. We eliminate the chaos of fragmented siloed systems in schools, hospitals, and enterprises by providing a single, unified platform that manages everything from everyday operations—like PA Announcements, Bells, Clocks, Video Intercoms and more – to critical safety functions, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Mass Notification, 911 Alerts, Panic Buttons.

Quicklert’s suite of innovative, multi-purpose devices, including IP Speakers, Mounted Tablets and Digital Signage is equipped with AI-powered computer vision cameras and sensors to proactively respond to threats.

Quicklert makes environments safer, communications simpler, and organizations more resilient. For more information, visit www.quicklert.com.