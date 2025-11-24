Credo Licenses Its Active Electrical Cable Patents To The Siemon Company

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Credo) (NASDAQ: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved reliability and energy efficiency, has reached a license agreement with The Siemon Company related to Credo’s patents covering its active electrical cable technology. In a joint statement, executives from both companies jointly announced, “We are pleased to have reached a license agreement related to Credo’s active electrical cable patents.” The terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Credo’s mission is to redefine high-speed connectivity by delivering breakthrough solutions that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications. We are committed to enabling faster, more reliable, more energy-efficient, and scalable solutions that support the ever-expanding demands of AI, cloud computing, and hyperscale networks. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security, and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and the emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Credo products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include Integrated Circuits (ICs) for the optical and line card markets, Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Siemon is a global market leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance connectivity solutions for data centers and smart buildings. We empower our customers to connect faster, scale smarter and deploy with confidence. Founded in 1903, our legacy of customer-driven innovation, engineering excellence, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability has made us the benchmark for quality and reliability. We deliver precision-built copper, fiber and high-speed connectivity solutions that perform at scale, with the flexibility, speed, and support our customers rely on. With operations in over 100 countries, Siemon has one of the industry’s broadest solution portfolios and is the trusted partner behind the networks that connect the world. Find out more at www.siemon.com.

