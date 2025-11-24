Fairbanks Morse Defense to Acquire Truflo Marine from IMI

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, has entered into an agreement with IMI plc, to acquire its Birmingham, UK-based Truflo Marine business. This strategic acquisition significantly enhances the company’s valve design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its ability to support allied naval submarine and surface vessels around the world.

“Adding Truflo Marine’s advanced valve capabilities to our portfolio will allow us to bring the best solutions to our customers,” said Steve Pykett, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense. “Truflo Marine’s suite of highly-engineered products, including their exceptional hull valves, perfectly complements our existing build-to-print capabilities. The result is an unmatched combination to ensure operational readiness of our customers. Truflo Marine’s products have ensured the integrity and survivability of submarines and their crews for decades. We are proud to welcome the Birmingham team to the FMD family as we continue to invest in world-class technology and talent to support navies around the world.”

Truflo is a recognized leader in advanced valve design and control solutions for mission-critical naval systems. Its portfolio includes a robust suite of intellectual property and high-performance valve designs currently in service on more than 34 allied navies worldwide.

The acquisition includes Truflo’s Birmingham UK facility and approximately 270 employees, further increasing FMD’s operational footprint. This expanded engineering and manufacturing base enhances FMD’s capacity to deliver high-performance components that advance fleet readiness.

“This acquisition represents another strategic investment to reinforce our international and domestic capabilities,” Pykett added. “By combining Truflo’s design expertise with FMD’s manufacturing and service network, we are better positioned to deliver integrated valve solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s allied naval forces.”

This sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review and approval.

