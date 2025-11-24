Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and ApolloMD Announce Multi-Year Contract to Support Continued Access to Emergency Care

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ApolloMD, Georgia’s largest provider of emergency physician services, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, the state’s largest health insurer, have renewed their long-standing provider agreement, ensuring continued in-network access to care for Anthem members.

“We are focused on ensuring our members have access to timely, high-quality care—especially in critical moments," said Robert Bunch, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. Share

“ApolloMD’s mission has always been centered on delivering exceptional, patient-focused care,” said Dr. Yogin Patel, MD, MBA, FACEP, Chief Executive Officer of ApolloMD. “Renewing our partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia supports ApolloMD’s commitment to ensure patients across the state can continue to rely on timely, high-quality emergency care at the hospitals we serve.”

This renewed agreement reflects a shared dedication to improving health outcomes, enhancing access to care, and supporting communities across Georgia. Together, ApolloMD and Anthem remain focused on advancing care delivery and maintaining a high standard of clinical excellence for Apollo’s patients covered by Anthem health plans, including employer-sponsored, individual, and Medicaid.

“We are focused on ensuring our members have access to timely, high-quality care—especially in critical moments, and our renewed agreement with ApolloMD reinforces that commitment and reflects our shared dedication to delivering exceptional emergency care across the state,” said Robert Bunch, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About ApolloMD

ApolloMD is a private, physician-led practice management organization partnering with hospitals and health systems nationwide to provide integrated multispecialty services, including emergency medicine, hospital medicine, anesthesia, and revenue cycle management. For more than 40 years, ApolloMD has focused on delivering clinical excellence and operational innovation to enhance patient care while supporting the professional growth and wellness of its clinicians. Additional information about ApolloMD is available at ApolloMD.com.