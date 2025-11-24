WARC and Mutinex Unite to Give Marketers Their Own Answers on Demand and Growth Operating System

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Launch--The World Advertising Research Center (WARC) and Mutinex, the world’s leading marketing mix modeling (MMM) platform, today announced a landmark partnership that provides marketers with the most powerful way to rapidly transform real-time marketing mix modeling foresight into certain growth.

This exclusive integration—available only through Mutinex’s MAITE platform and GrowthOS—unlocks real-time access to WARC’s unparalleled library of award-winning campaigns, benchmarks, and strategic insights, directly within marketers’ ROI workflows, so they can use it to answer an infinite number of growth marketing questions and then act rapidly to win.

Together, the two companies will serve over 75,000 marketers across 1,200+ companies in more than 100 markets, ushering in a new era of certainty and speed in marketing decision-making.

One Platform. Infinite Answers.

For the first time, CMOs and growth teams can:

Instantly query WARC’s global data to answer strategic questions within the GrowthOS MMM platform.

Benchmark performance against industry leaders and award-winning campaigns.

Validate investment decisions with both ROI modeling and qualitative best practices.

Accelerate planning cycles by eliminating fragmented research across platforms.

“Our mission has always been to give marketers the means to make more effective decisions,” said Amin Mrini, Chief Digital Officer, WARC and LIONS. “Now, those insights are actionable in real time—right inside the platforms where investment choices happen.”

“This partnership gives marketers the power to leapfrog into a more predictable and confident era of growth,” said Hen Innis, co-founder and CEO of Mutinex. “By embedding WARC’s intelligence into GrowthOS, we’re turning static insights into AI-driven dynamic, on-demand answers—right where investment decisions are made. This not only helps the Fortune 500 win. It heats up the marketplace by enabling every intelligent growth brand to compete. Game on!”

Why It Matters

Smarter decisions, faster : From media mix modeling to creative inspiration, answers are now seconds away.

: From media mix modeling to creative inspiration, answers are now seconds away. Stronger business cases : Combine ROI evidence with global benchmarks to win boardroom buy-in.

: Combine ROI evidence with global benchmarks to win boardroom buy-in. Competitive edge: Stay ahead of trends with access to WARC’s award-winning insights and 50+ global data partners.

To learn more, please visit www.WARC.com or www.munitnex.co.

WARC – The global authority on marketing effectiveness

For 40 years WARC has been powering the marketing segment by providing rigorous and unbiased evidence, expertise and guidance to make marketers more effective. Across four pillars - WARC Strategy, WARC Creative, WARC Media - its services include 100,000+ case studies, best practice guides, research papers, special reports, advertising trend data, news & opinion articles, as well as awards, events and advisory services. WARC operates out of London, New York and Singapore, servicing a community of over 75,000 marketers in more than 1,200 companies across 100+ markets and collaborates with 50+ industry partners. WARC is part of LIONS. LIONS is part of Informa plc.

About Mutinex

Mutinex empowers global brands to unlock growth through AI-driven marketing decisions. By combining advanced market mix modeling with real-time insights, Mutinex offers unparalleled precision and usability to brands seeking to outpace the competition. Customers think of Mutinex as their growth co-pilot. To learn more about Mutinex please visit www.mutinex.co