Aero Commerce Partners With DNA Payments to Deliver Unified In-Person and Online Retail Experience

Aero, one of Europe's leading eCommerce platforms, has partnered with DNA Payments to bring retailers a single unified sales and payment platform, across website and in-person purchases.

With Aero’s Web-based POS and DNA Payments’ Wi-Fi enabled terminals, merchants can now run every part of their business from their Aero website – from online sales to in-store – all on one technology and payments platform.

By partnering with DNA Payments, retailers can access integrated payment services within their broader suite of merchant tools, including unified stock management, point-of-sale and website performance.

For retailers with both online and in-store channels, managing purchases, refunds and other payments is a key pain point. With the introduction of DNA Payments’ omnichannel payment solution, Aero Commerce merchants can now effortlessly track and manage every transaction, regardless of whether it’s made through an online checkout or Aero POS. For merchants, this not only simplifies the payments process, but unlocks faster payments, easier refunds, streamlined operations and reduced costs.

“For too long, retailers have faced the complexity of running disconnected online and in-store systems,” said Richard Bendelow, CEO of Aero Commerce. “Aero is redefining this by delivering a single, unified platform that powers every part of retail, from eCommerce to the point of sale. Our partnership with DNA Payments brings that vision full circle, enabling merchants to take payments seamlessly through the Aero POS on their terminals.”

“Omnichannel payments are fixing some of the thorniest problems retailers are facing today,” added Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments. “It’s about delivering an experience that many of us as consumers have come to expect; that we can shop and pay seamlessly, regardless of whether they are in-person or online.”

About Aero

Aero is a high-performance eCommerce platform built to empower ambitious retailers and agencies. Designed for speed, flexibility, and scalability, Aero provides complete control across online and in-store sales through its unified retail ecosystem. Trusted by a growing network of developers and merchants, Aero delivers a modern, open alternative to restrictive, one-size-fits-all SaaS platforms, enabling retailers to innovate, integrate, and grow on their own terms.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments is a leading independent, full-service omnichannel payments provider, offering a wide range of payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation and customer service, DNA Payments empowers businesses to accept payments seamlessly across all channels.