LRN Sponsors 2025 Nordic Ethics & Compliance Survey to Advance Region-Specific Insights on Responsible Business Conduct

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LRN Corporation, a leader in ethics and compliance (E&C) solutions, announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Nordic Ethics & Compliance Survey, an annual study by Nordic Business Ethics examining how organizations across the Nordic region integrate ethics, responsibility, and compliance into daily decision-making.

This survey reflects the Nordic region’s clear identity and offers lessons for companies everywhere seeking to build ethical cultures that are authentic, resilient, and aligned with their people. Share

LRN’s sponsorship supports the survey’s mission to highlight regional insights that enrich global understanding of workplace ethics. The partnership reflects LRN’s belief that effective E&C programs are not a one-size-fits-all solution and must be informed by regional cultural norms and organizational identity. The survey data shows that while Nordic organizations excel in values-driven ethics, their experience mirrors a global trend of increased regulatory expectations and company growth straining operational systems and governance structures.

“Nordic organizations demonstrate what it looks like when ethics is not a mandate but a mindset,” said Danny Collins, SVP EMEA at LRN. “Their approach shows that when values are deeply embedded in culture, compliance becomes a natural expression of how decisions are made. Nordic E&C teams are known globally for their emphasis on trust, transparency, sustainability, and values-driven leadership. This survey reflects the Nordic region’s clear identity and offers lessons for companies everywhere seeking to build ethical cultures that are authentic, resilient, and aligned with their people.”

The survey also reveals that Nordic organizations are facing similar challenges as companies around the world, with managerial perception of program effectiveness differing from employees’ lived experiences.

“Speak-up systems are stabilizing, with higher substantiation rates, which is a sign of increasing maturity and trust,” said Collins. “The real challenge ahead is ensuring that ethical values scale consistently across the organization, especially at the middle management level, where daily decisions are made…The next phase for organizations in the region is building the operational backbone, the systems, workflows, and reinforcement mechanisms that will allow those values to hold under pressure, across borders, and at speed.”

Survey findings will be unveiled at events across the region: Helsinki (Nov. 19), Copenhagen (Nov. 25), Oslo (Nov. 26), and Stockholm (Nov. 27).

To view the Nordic Business Ethics Survey, visit: https://www.nordicbusinessethics.com/nordic-ethics-compliance-survey-2025/

About LRN Corporation

LRN is the world's largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, educating and helping more than 30 million people each year worldwide navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical cultures. As one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN's growth and impact underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the advancement of ethical business practices. Our combination of practical analytics and software solutions, education, and strategic advisement helps companies translate their values into concrete practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable, competitive advantage. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2700 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world.