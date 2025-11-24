International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Union Pacific Reach Agreement to Protect Union Jobs

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Brotherhood of Boilermakers (IBB) and Union Pacific Railroad reached an agreement that guarantees job security for union employees after Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern merge to build America’s first coast-to-coast railroad.

The IBB is the latest union to reach an historic agreement with Union Pacific that ensures employees who are employed at both Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern at the time of the merger will have job security for life, subject to the usual requirements for continued employment.

“The Boilermakers union looks forward to continued collaboration with Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern as this merger advances,” said Timothy Simmons, IBB president. “We believe the commitments already in place – and the shared understanding reflected in our agreement – lay the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient and more opportunity-rich future for every union Boilermaker serving the railroad industry.”

IBB is the fourth national union to reach an agreement with Union Pacific guaranteeing job protection for its members. The other three unions are International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation workers – Transportation Division (SMART-TD), the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCFO) and the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen.

“I want to thank IBB and the employees they represent for their service and support,” said Union Pacific Chief Executive Officer Jim Vena. “This agreement reinforces the promise I made when we announced the merger to protect the jobs of all unionized employees. I am confident this merger will deliver benefits to all stakeholders, shaping a stronger future for employees, customers and the American economy as we remove touchpoints and move goods faster across the supply chain.”

ABOUT UNION PACIFIC

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.