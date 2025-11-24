Aqara's First Wi-Fi Lock Now Available at Lowe's

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, is excited to introduce the Smart Lock B50, a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock designed to simplify home access while providing smart security at an accessible price point. Available at Lowe’s across more than 500 store locations and on Lowes.com, the B50 Lock enables easy access management through mobile apps such as Aqara Home, Alexa, and Google Home, all without requiring a hub. The lock also provides hassle-free unlocking for household residents and visitors with personal PIN codes. The collaboration with Lowe's enables Aqara to bring its reliable, user-friendly home access solution to a vast customer base, including homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and professionals.

A Smart and Simplified Home Access Solution for All Users

With the Aqara Smart Lock B50, homeowners can easily create one-time, recurring, and permanent PIN codes, maintaining full control over who can access their home and when. To enhance security, the B50 boasts an anti-peek feature that allows users to add random digits before and after the PIN to protect it from prying eyes. In addition, its auto-lock feature automatically secures the door after a set period, eliminating the risk of unauthorized access while providing peace of mind.

The B50 lock also allows homeowners to monitor lock status and manage PIN codes remotely via the Aqara Home app. Natively compatible with Alexa and Google Home, it works with other smart devices such as video doorbells, making it easy to greet guests remotely and unlock the door. Its built-in Wi-Fi connectivity eliminates the need for an additional hub. For users seeking enhanced interoperability, the lock can also be connected to an Aqara Matter hub, allowing integration with Matter platforms like Apple Home and simultaneous use with multiple Matter apps.

With its user-friendly design, the B50 is ideal for multi-unit properties or homeowners seeking modern security solutions. Installation is a breeze with no need for drilling, and the lock's maintenance is minimal. Powered by four AA batteries, its battery life lasts up to six months, offering long-term convenience*. A USB-C port allows emergency charging using a power bank if the battery is drained. While the Aqara Smart Lock B50 can replace traditional methods of opening a door, homeowners still have the option to use a mechanical key in urgent situations.

Bringing Smart Home Tech to the Mass Market

The launch of the Smart Lock B50, in collaboration with Lowe’s, reinforces Aqara's commitment to making smart home solutions accessible to a broader audience. Lowe’s, a trusted destination for homeowners and professional installers, provides an ideal platform for Aqara to extend its reach to consumers who value both innovation and reliability. The retailer's extensive network and professional installer ecosystem offer Aqara the opportunity to serve users at every stage of their smart home journey, from in-store experiences and purchases to installation and support.

“The partnership with Lowe’s is a major milestone for Aqara,” said Cathy You, Senior Vice President of Global Business and Strategy at Aqara. “By bringing the Smart Lock B50 to Lowe’s, we're able to reach homeowners and professionals who are looking for simple, secure, and scalable smart home solutions. We are thrilled to bring more tailored solutions with our partners to make homes more convenient and secure.”

Availability

The Aqara Smart Lock B50 is available in the U.S. at over 500 Lowe’s store locations and on Lowes.com. Homeowners and professionals can purchase the lock through Lowe’s nationwide retail and online channels starting November 22.

For more information on the Smart Lock B50, please visit the Aqara website.

*The 6-month battery life is based on the assumption of 5 unlockings with PIN code and 5 remote unlockings per day. The actual battery life may vary, impacted by Wi-Fi router setup.