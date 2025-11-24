Paysafe Enables Brazilian Gamers to Pay for Boosteroid by Pix

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced its expanded partnership with Boosteroid, the world’s largest independent cloud gaming provider. Through Paysafe, Brazilian gamers wanting to access Boosteroid’s extensive collection of video games can now pay for their subscriptions using Pix, the country’s most popular payment method, as well as by Boleto Bancário.

With its PaysafeCard eCash solution already a payment option for Boosteroid across Europe, Paysafe continues to transform the checkout experience for the gaming provider, which boasts 1,700+ PC video games in the cloud that can be played via its native apps or in-browser across all devices. Following the integration of Paysafe’s SafetyPay solution for Brazil, Boosteroid’s online checkout now features Pix, the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB)’s instant payment system used by 76.4% of Brazilians, and Boleto Bancário, a voucher-based option catering to cash-focused consumers.

When a gamer wants to pay their monthly or annual Boosteroid subscription by Pix, they simply select this option at the Paysafe-powered checkout, then use their banking app to either scan the triggered QR code or manually enter the associated Pix ‘key’. With the transaction completed in close to real-time, gamers gain access to the full Boosteroid game library within seconds.

With recent BCB research indicating that 68.9% of Brazilians still use cash, the Boleto Bancário option will appeal to certain Boosteroid customers. After generating a voucher at the checkout, the subscription payment can be completed in-person using cash at Brazilian bank branches, lottery agencies and other select retail stores.

Rob Gatto, Chief Revenue Officer at Paysafe, said: “With over two decades’ experience streamlining payments for video gaming, it’s coded into our DNA as a company, so we’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with Boosteroid, a true innovator when it comes to technology, games and entertainment. By tailoring Boosteroid’s checkout to include the local payment solutions Brazilian gamers expect to see when transacting online, we hope to help the gaming provider grow its player-base and broader revenue in Latin America’s largest economy.”

Artem Skoryi, VP of Business Development at Boosteroid, commented: “We strive to make high-quality gaming accessible to as many people as possible. With Paysafe, we are delivering on that commitment for our growing community in Brazil. Integrating popular local payment methods creates an intuitive and user-friendly experience, ensuring that gamers can easily access our platform and enjoy their favourite titles.”

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 29 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of $152bn in 2024, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared towards mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at https://www.paysafe.com

About SafetyPay

SafetyPay, a Paysafe company since 2022, is a Latin American fintech that offers merchants an expanded range of payment methods with secure options such as bank transfers, barcode or numeric code payments (like boleto), QR payments, and cash payments through a wide network of banks and cash-collection points across Latin America.

About Boosteroid

Boosteroid is the world’s largest independent cloud‑gaming provider, operating an extensive GPU‑powered network that delivers low‑latency play to more than 7.5 million users across Europe, North America, and South America. Its server solutions are engineered with AMD and ASUS – powering high‑end cloud‑gaming virtual machines designed for demanding titles and modern displays. Boosteroid enables access to 1,700+ PC games, including many of the world’s most popular releases, on desktop, mobile, and smart TV devices regardless of local hardware constraints or operating system. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas – with R&D in Kyiv, Ukraine – and maintains additional entities across the European Union, supported by a team of more than 120 people.