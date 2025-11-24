VENU Joins Boston Common Golf as Official Partner

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU" or the "Company") (NYSE American: VENU), the fan-founded, fan-owned, and artist-inspired company re-imagining premium live entertainment venues and hospitality destinations, announced today a new partnership with Boston Common Golf, the star-studded TGL team. The partnership, united by a shared vision to redefine how modern audiences engage, aligns with a mutual focus on innovation, next-generation fan engagement, and redefining how audiences experience entertainment.

Left to right: Niall Horan; J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU; Rory McIlroy; and Mark Lev, CEO of Boston Common Golf. Share

Boston Common Golf, part of Fenway Sports Group, is one of six inaugural teams in the TGL and features four of golf’s elite: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama. The team competes at the state-of-the-art SoFi Center from December through March in fast-paced, two-hour matches on 15 custom-designed holes blending virtual and live-action play.

“VENU has built an impressive reputation for creating dynamic, immersive entertainment experiences that bring people together,” said Boston Common Golf CEO Mark Lev. “Their approach aligns perfectly with our belief that fan engagement extends beyond the competition itself. Music and hospitality are powerful ways to welcome new fans into the game and deepen their connection to it.”

“At VENU, our mission has always been to create remarkable experiences, and Boston Common Golf shares that same passion for connecting with fans in meaningful ways,” said J.W. Roth, Founder and CEO of VENU. “They’re a next-generation organization that isn’t afraid to do things differently, and it’s rare, and frankly exciting, to find a partner whose vision runs parallel to our own. Together, we’re blending the energy of music, culture, and sport in a way fans haven’t experienced before, and that’s truly something special.”

The partnership was highlighted at the Boston Common Golf Celebrity Tee Party on November 21, where VENU participated as a sponsor of the event that included a ‘fireside chat’ with global singer-songwriters and Boston Common Golf investors Noah Kahan and Niall Horan. Boston Common Golf has consistently integrated music into its brand and fan strategy, supported by Kahan and Horan, whose creative backgrounds have helped introduce the team to new audiences.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, Tixr, Boston Common Golf, Niall Horan, and Dierks Bentley, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

About Boston Common Golf

Boston Common Golf is part of Fenway Sports Group and one of six inaugural teams in TGL, featuring the world’s top players. The team will return to compete in the state-of-the-art SoFi Center for TGL’s second season, starting in December and extending through March. Using a mix of technology throughout SoFi Center’s field of play, teams will face off in two-hour matches with 15 custom-designed holes blending virtual and live-action play in a hybrid of virtual and real-life action.

Boston Common Golf can be followed online at BostonCommonGolf.com, and on social media platforms using the handle @CommonGolf on Instagram, X, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook. The team also hosts content on YouTube using the handle @BostonCommonGolf.

About TGL presented by SoFi:

Created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings team golf to primetime. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL’s first season concluded in March 2025 with the awarding of the inaugural SoFi Cup to the league’s champions, Atlanta Drive Golf Club, and was recognized with several awards, including the Sloan MIT Sports Analytics Conferences’ Alpha Award for Best Sports Innovation and being nominated for SBJ’s Sports Business Awards Breakthrough of the Year. In addition to Atlanta Drive, TGL’s teams include Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club and The Bay Golf Club with Motor City Golf Club to debut in Season 3, 2027. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained. To be the first to know about TGL’s Season 2 schedule and pre-sale tickets, visit TGL’s Schedule.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Venu believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the company’s filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Venu expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.