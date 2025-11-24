Concord Technologies to Join Konica Minolta Healthcare at RSNA 2025

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concord Technologies (“Concord”), a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, AI-driven Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions, is excited to announce its participation in RSNA 2025 alongside Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas Inc., a global leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology.

This collaboration highlights the ongoing strategic partnership between the two organizations, focused on strengthening and improving data delivery and usage capabilities for users of the Exa® Platform, an integrated, single database PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) and RIS (Radiology Information System) solution.

For Exa customers, the integration of Concord Technologies marks a significant leap forward, replacing unreliable, legacy fax workflows with a modern, cloud-based platform for secure document exchange and automation. The collaboration delivers industry-leading uptime, faster order and report turnaround, and fewer manual steps. Together, Konica Minolta and Concord bring true interoperability and intelligent document processing to radiology, streamlining communication across providers, facilities, and patients.

“We are proud to join Konica Minolta Healthcare at RSNA 2025, demonstrating our shared commitment to advancing healthcare technology,” said Mark Miller, Chief Sales Officer. “RSNA provides the perfect venue to showcase how our integrated solutions are transforming data exchange and document processing for healthcare providers.”

Matthew Andersen, Executive Director, Product Management, HCIT at Konica Minolta Healthcare, added, “Partnering with Concord Technologies provides Concord’s cloud-based Secure Document Exchange platform and Practical AI™ solutions directly into the Exa Platform, delivering AI-driven data extraction, document classification, and workflow automation to streamline administrative processes and deliver better patient outcomes. We are thrilled to present the results of our collaboration at RSNA 2025 and highlight the benefits our partnership brings to the industry.”

RSNA will be held in Chicago from Nov. 30 – Dec. 4. Please visit Booth 2165 to learn more about how Konica Minolta Healthcare and Concord Technologies are transforming document and data delivery.

About Concord Technologies

Concord Technologies is a leading provider of Secure Document Exchange, Intelligent Document Processing, and Interoperability solutions to healthcare providers, payers, and other highly regulated businesses. For almost 30 years, billions of sensitive records containing valuable patient information have been reliably, accurately, and securely sent and received across Concord’s digital health network, and today, the company processes over 4 billion pages of protected data each year. The company is also recognized for its best-in-class development of new artificial intelligence technologies, including Concord’s Practical AI™ approach to solving the most pervasive administrative challenges in the healthcare industry.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life-changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.