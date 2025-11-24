US Foods and Performance Food Group Terminate Information Sharing Process

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) (“US Foods”) today announced that the Company and Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) (“PFG”) have terminated the previously-announced information sharing process by mutual agreement and will no longer pursue a potential combination. US Foods also reiterates its Fiscal 2025 Outlook and 2025 to 2027 Long-range Plan and announces a planned $250 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement under its current authorization. In addition, the Board of Directors approved a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

“We have completed our thorough analysis, including synergies and regulatory considerations, of the potential benefits of a combination with PFG. While we are pleased to have engaged in this exploratory process together, our Board of Directors and the Executive Leadership Team have determined that it is in the best interest of US Foods and its shareholders to terminate discussions regarding a potential combination,” stated Dave Flitman, CEO of US Foods. “We have concluded that our best path to long-term value creation is executing our Long-range Plan, including our disciplined capital allocation framework.”

Mr. Flitman continued, “From the very beginning of this process, we have been clear about our ability to deliver on our growth algorithm as a standalone company. Our team’s execution and unwavering commitment to customer success have driven consistent above-market top and bottom line growth, and we remain firmly positioned to achieve our Long-range Plan. The planned $250 million ASR agreement and the new $1 billion share repurchase authorization announced today underscore our focus on creating long-term shareholder value, the confidence we have in our future, and the acceleration of our operating cash flow.”

Reaffirms Fiscal 2025 Outlook and 2025 to 2027 Long-range Plan1

US Foods reaffirms its previously announced outlook for Fiscal Year 2025, as provided on November 6, 2025, and its 2025 to 2027 Long-range Plan growth algorithm1 of 5% Net Sales Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), 10% Adjusted EBITDA CAGR, at least 20 basis points of annual Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and 20% Adjusted Diluted EPS CAGR.

Share Repurchase

The Company announces that it intends to enter into an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement for an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's common stock, as part of its previously authorized share repurchase program. In addition, the Board of Directors has approved a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

1 The Company is not providing a reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS, because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the financial impact of certain significant items, including restructuring activity and asset impairment charges, share-based compensation expenses, non-cash impacts of LIFO reserve adjustments, losses on extinguishments of debt, business transformation costs, other gains and losses, business acquisition and integration related costs and divestiture costs and diluted earnings per share. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance periods. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.