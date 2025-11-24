IonQ and Heven AeroTech Partner to Develop Quantum-Enabled Drones for National Security Applications

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum company, today announced a new investment and strategic partnership with Heven AeroTech, a developer of advanced hydrogen-powered Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) solutions for defense and aerospace missions. The agreement will enable Heven AeroTech to integrate IonQ’s quantum computing, quantum networking, quantum sensing, and quantum security technologies into its autonomous aerial systems, helping redefine mission resilience, stealth, and operational performance in GPS-denied environments.

“By integrating IonQ’s world-leading quantum technologies, Heven AeroTech will deliver a new class of unparalleled UAS capabilities,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “This partnership positions Heven’s drones to tackle missions no other player can with unmatched precision, resilience, and security.”

Founded in 2019, Heven AeroTech is a Virginia-based company that pioneered the use of hydrogen fuel cell propulsion in aerial vehicles, enabling its drones, like the Heven Z1, to fly up to 600 miles for more than 10 hours. Unlike traditional electric or fossil fuel drones, Heven’s systems combine long-endurance flight with advanced autonomy and renewable energy-powered stealth capabilities, positioning the company as a trailblazer in aerial robotics.

Through this collaboration, IonQ and Heven AeroTech joint initiatives may include:

Quantum Networking and Security: Creating ultra-secure, reliable links between drones using quantum communications, also enabling mission resilience.

Creating ultra-secure, reliable links between drones using quantum communications, also enabling mission resilience. Quantum Computing: Leveraging IonQ’s quantum systems to optimize fleet routing and real-time fusion of drone and satellite imagery.

Leveraging IonQ’s quantum systems to optimize fleet routing and real-time fusion of drone and satellite imagery. Quantum Sensing: Deploying quantum sensors for applications such as alternative positioning, navigation, and timing onboard Heven drones.

The partnership unlocks IonQ’s deployment of quantum technologies in real-world aerospace scenarios while providing Heven AeroTech access to cutting-edge quantum capabilities that further differentiate its offerings in defense, intelligence, and aerospace markets.

“IonQ’s quantum technologies are a natural fit for our hydrogen-powered aerial platforms,” said Ben Levinson, Founder and CEO of Heven AeroTech. “This partnership enables us to push the boundaries of endurance, autonomy, and security in ways previously thought impossible. Together, we’re building a new generation of uncrewed systems that can thrive in contested environments and deliver critical capabilities for the missions that matter most.”

As part of the partnership, Jordan Shapiro, President and General Manager of IonQ’s Quantum Networking, Sensing & Security division, will join Heven AeroTech’s Board of Directors. The move reflects IonQ’s growing leadership in applying quantum innovation to next-generation defense platforms.

This announcement builds on IonQ’s acquisitions of Vector Atomic and Capella Space and the company’s mission to develop the world’s first quantum-secure global communications network. The partnership also extends the company’s strength in U.S. defense and networking projects with its four ~$100M U.S. Air Force Research Lab contracts in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. The systems that will be deployed via these contracts will help drive scalable and secure quantum computers and networks in the U.S. and around the world.

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world's leading quantum company delivering solutions to solve the world's most complex problems. IonQ's newest generation of quantum computers, IonQ Forte and IonQ Forte Enterprise, are the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems that have been helping customers and partners such as Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve 20x performance results. The company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance in 2025.

The company is accelerating its technology roadmap and intends to deliver the world's most powerful quantum computers with 2 million qubits by 2030 to accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense. IonQ's advancements in quantum networking also position the company as a leader in building the quantum internet.

IonQ has operations in Maryland, Washington, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, United Kingdom, Toronto, South Korea, Sweden, and Switzerland.

