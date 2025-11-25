OnAudience Announces New Integration with Amazon Ads to Supercharge AI-Driven Audience Targeting

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OnAudience (www.onaudience.com), a global data provider specializing in data-driven audience solutions which gathers data from over 200 markets, today announces its new partnership with Amazon Ads, enabling brands and agencies to licence custom AI-generated OnAudience segments - as well as standard taxonomy-based segments - directly inside Amazon’s advertising ecosystem.

This integration empowers advertisers using the Amazon DSP to deploy hyper-targeted, privacy-compliant custom segments created in seconds via OnAudience’s proprietary AI Audiences tool. It enables marketers to reach mobile, desktop, or CTV audiences across Amazon's Owned & Operated channels and premium 3P supply partnerships.

Harnessing AI to deliver precision, scale and speed

Creating effective audience segments has long been a time-intensive, complex task for agencies and advertisers navigating thousands of possible segments. OnAudience’s AI Audience tool changes that dynamic by enabling users to submit a simple campaign brief and automatically generate an optimised audience segment - leveraging large-language-model capabilities and processing millions of data points for granular targeting.

Key features of the integration include:

Rapid Segment Creation – Convert briefing text into tailored audience segments in seconds, dramatically reducing time to campaign launch.

– Convert briefing text into tailored audience segments in seconds, dramatically reducing time to campaign launch. AI-Driven Targeting Precision at Scale – Generate high-fidelity segments that draw on OnAudience’s global data footprint, and make them available for activation via Amazon DSP.

– Generate high-fidelity segments that draw on OnAudience’s global data footprint, and make them available for activation via Amazon DSP. Scalable Operations for Agencies – Enable media planners to manage more briefs and campaigns efficiently by simplifying the audience-creation workflow.

– Enable media planners to manage more briefs and campaigns efficiently by simplifying the audience-creation workflow. Privacy-Compliant Data Practices – All segments are built using OnAudience’s privacy-safe data protocols, meeting global regulatory standards while enabling rich addressability.

Strategic value for brands and agencies

By linking OnAudience’s AI-powered audience creation workflow with Amazon Ads’ industry-leading DSP and reporting infrastructure, advertisers can now more efficiently translate strategic objectives into precise targeting activations inside Amazon's ecosystem.

As an Amazon Ads Verified Partner, OnAudience with its global database of audience data, offers marketers with confidence in both reach and performance.

Comment from OnAudience

“Advertisers and media agencies are facing ever greater complexity when it comes to audience creation: too many options, too little time, and inconsistent ROI,” said Mac Sawa, Chief Executive Officer of OnAudience. “Our collaboration with Amazon Ads simplifies this challenge - by turning a brief into a custom audience in seconds, we help marketers focus on strategy and creative execution, not manual segment building. The result: faster launch times and ultra-precise targeting across different devices.”

Getting started

The AI Audiences tool is now available globally. Marketers, agencies and brands can visit https://ai.onaudience.com/ to create audience segments from their campaign briefs and follow the streamlined workflow to licence those segments into the Amazon DSP.

About OnAudience

OnAudience is a global data provider. OnAudience provides audience data gathered from over 200 markets worldwide. The company processes high-quality mobile, desktop, and CTV data, and delivers tools for cookieless targeting. Collected and processed data are used mainly to target online ads, train AI, and to develop Business Intelligence solutions.