CIVIE and Heartland Radiology Join Forces to Streamline Radiology Operations Across 50+ Locations

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIVIE, a leading innovator in radiology software, today announces a partnership with Heartland Radiology to streamline the practice’s operations and efficiency. Heartland recently deployed CIVIE’s Radiology Information System (RIS) and Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS) to unify workflows across its imaging centers and clinics in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma.

Prior to partnering with CIVIE, Heartland relied on its own PACS and contracted with a third-party data center and a third-party billing partner. Now, CIVIE’s AI-unified architecture houses all of these operations to ensure every clinical action is captured in real time, without data silos, redundant entry, or lag time between systems.

“CIVIE has helped modernize our imaging centers by providing technology options we didn’t have before, particularly a patient portal,” said Kelsey Thomas, Practice Manager and Imaging Center Director of Heartland Radiology. “Our radiologists love CIVIE’s RadFlow PACS and CIVR voice recognition. Together, they’ve streamlined workflows, significantly boosted productivity, and introduced valuable features—like tracking—that we didn’t have before partnering with CIVIE.”

“We designed all of our products from the ground up to work together. That interoperability is critical for practices like Heartland Radiology to streamline operations across dozens of sites,” said Dhruv Chopra, CEO of CIVIE. “RadFlow in particular is designed to automate routine tasks and reduce administrative burdens, allowing physicians to dedicate more time to patient care​.”

Features that set CIVIE’s product ecosystem apart from disparate systems include:

AI-Powered: Users are empowered to make informed, real-time decisions by analyzing data and identifying patterns effectively.

Users are empowered to make informed, real-time decisions by analyzing data and identifying patterns effectively. Cloud-Based: Practices see enhanced accessibility, reduced IT costs, automatic updates, and improved user collaboration.

Practices see enhanced accessibility, reduced IT costs, automatic updates, and improved user collaboration. Seamless Integration: CIVIE ensures data accuracy, streamlines workflows, and enhances collaboration to improve patient care and maintain compliance.

CIVIE ensures data accuracy, streamlines workflows, and enhances collaboration to improve patient care and maintain compliance. Real-time Reporting: Users gain real-time insights with comprehensive reporting and analytics to drive informed decision-making.

Users gain real-time insights with comprehensive reporting and analytics to drive informed decision-making. Data Security & Compliance: CIVIE protects PHI and adheres to HIPAA regulations, ensuring reliable patient care and protecting sensitive health information.

CIVIE protects PHI and adheres to HIPAA regulations, ensuring reliable patient care and protecting sensitive health information. 24x7 Support: CIVIE provides constant access to patient data and imaging results, improving care delivery and enabling timely decision-making.

Adopting CIVIE’s unified ecosystem does more than improve IT; it helps radiology practices optimize productivity, make smarter operational decisions, and improve the patient experience.

CIVIE’s PACS, RIS, billing, and the entire radiology ecosystem solutions are available for imaging providers nationwide. Learn more at CIVIE.com.

About CIVIE

CIVIE is an AI-powered ecosystem of radiology solutions that encompasses the entire patient and clinical journey, from exam ordering to image viewing, reporting, and payment. CIVIE's cloud-based product offering utilizes state-of-the-art technology to provide an integrated radiology information system, picture archiving and communication system (PACS), voice recognition, PACS universal worklist, vendor-neutral archive, and revenue cycle management. CIVIE’s products are purpose-built to optimize revenue, increase physician productivity, and drive practice efficiencies through its innovative, cloud-based, AI-driven technology platform. To learn more, visit CIVIE.com.

About Heartland Radiology

Heartland Radiology is one of Central Nebraska's leaders in diagnostic imaging and innovation. We work with physicians to help determine the appropriate imaging procedure to best meet patients’ needs. Our services include interventional radiology, mammography, musculoskeletal imaging, neuroradiology, nuclear medicine, body imaging, and more. Learn more at heartlandradiology.net.