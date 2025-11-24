Brown Brothers Media Acquires European Startup Media Platform Silicon Canals

AMSTERDAM & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brown Brothers Media, a Singapore-based digital publisher, announces the acquisition of SiliconCanals.com, the European technology startup media platform and community founded by Remco Janssen and operated under Proudly Media. The six-figure, asset-based deal marks a new chapter for the 11-year-old Dutch media brand, which has grown into one of Europe’s leading voices in the startup and innovation ecosystem.

Founded in 2014, Silicon Canals has established itself as a go-to source for news and insights on Europe’s tech, venture capital, and startup scene. The acquisition follows recent shifts in the European tech media landscape, including the closure of The Next Web’s editorial operations and MeOut Group’s earlier acquisition of EU-Startups.

“After more than a decade building Silicon Canals into a trusted platform connecting Europe’s founders, innovators, and investors, it was time to pass the baton to a full-fledged, long-term media house,” said Remco Janssen, founder and CEO of Proudly Media. “Brown Brothers has shown a strong commitment to growing independent tech journalism, and I’m confident they’ll fortify and expand the brand’s reach across Europe.”

Brendan Brown, founder and CEO of Brown Brothers Media, commented: “Silicon Canals has built a powerful brand in the European innovation ecosystem. We plan to invest in expanding its digital footprint, growing its audience, and integrating it with our international portfolio to build the leading global network for startup and scale-up news.”

The transition will be completed before the end of 2025, with operations, brand identity, and editorial focus under the helm of editor-in-chief Rahul Raj expected to continue uninterrupted under new management.

About Silicon Canals / Proudly Media

SiliconCanals.com is a Netherlands-based European tech media platform and community covering startups, scale-ups, and innovation. Operated by Proudly Media under the leadership of founder and publisher Remco Janssen, the platform has been a leading voice in Europe’s startup ecosystem since 2014.

About Brown Brothers Media

Founded in 2020 in Singapore, Brown Brothers Media delivers high-quality content for personal development and business, reaching 50 million monthly pageviews with a global team.