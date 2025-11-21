NIQ and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) Collaborate to Measure Reach and Impact of Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns in Italy

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) have announced a new collaboration to study the effectiveness of cross-platform advertising across linear TV and Amazon Ads inventory in Italy. Through the collaboration advertisers and agencies will gain actionable insights into the relative performance of ad placements across digital, linear TV and streaming environments, including how each contributes to incremental reach and influences product purchases on Amazon’s ecommerce platforms.

The insights are made possible by using high-quality data from Sinottica®—a well-established single-source consumer panel in Italy owned by NIQ—with data from Amazon Marketing Cloud. Specifically, the research will leverage Sinottica’s linear TV data alongside several Amazon inventory sources, including Amazon DSP, Sponsored Ads (Products, Brands, Display), and Streaming TV (Prime Video, Twitch, Fire TV). This approach will enable a deeper understanding of how ad exposure across digital and TV channels translates into consumer actions on Amazon, empowering advertisers of all sizes to refine their campaign strategies and drive improved sales outcomes.

The project is part of AMC’s Global Strategic Initiative, which focuses on building scalable, privacy-safe advertising activation and measurement solutions for leading brands and agencies worldwide.

“By helping advertisers understand their campaigns’ reach—and the incremental value of each platform—we’re delivering critical insights that enable smarter media investments,” said Maureen Stapleton, Commercial Lead, NIQ Media, Europe. “We’re excited to collaborate with Amazon Marketing Cloud, who shares our commitment to data-driven marketing.” Studies conducted through this project will explore key questions such as:

Reach : How many consumers were reached via linear TV vs. Amazon digital and streaming ads? How much does digital media extend the reach of linear TV?

: How many consumers were reached via linear TV vs. Amazon digital and streaming ads? How much does digital media extend the reach of linear TV? Audience Composition : What types of consumers were reached on each platform, and how did the audiences differ?

: What types of consumers were reached on each platform, and how did the audiences differ? Purchase Behavior: Did exposure to ads lead to product purchases on Amazon? Were purchase rates different across platforms?

To learn more about this project and how cross-platform measurement can enhance your marketing strategy, contact your NIQ or Amazon Ads representative.

About NIQ

NIQ is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior and revealing new pathways to growth. Our global reach spans over 90 countries covering approximately 85% of the world’s population and more than $7.2 trillion in global consumer spend. With a holistic retail read and the most comprehensive consumer insights—delivered with advanced analytics through state-of-the-art platforms—NIQ delivers the Full View™. For more information, please visit www.niq.com.

For more information, please visit www.niq.com

About Sinottica

Sinottica® is an integrated information system unique in both the Italian and international landscape. For over 50 years, it has supported companies in market segmentation, optimizing marketing and communication strategies, and evaluating the results of these activities. Sinottica® is based on a Single Source approach: thousands of data points are continuously collected from the same individual, covering their characteristics, values, attitudes, and orientations across various areas of behavior, multi- and cross-media exposure, measured passively as much as possible, and consumption habits.

© 2025 Nielsen Consumer LLC. All Rights Reserved.

NIQ-GENERAL