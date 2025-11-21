AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Markel Group Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb+” (Good) and the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Markel Group Inc. (Markel) (Glen Allen, VA). AM Best also has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of all the members of the Markel North America Insurance Group (Markel NA). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of Markel Bermuda Limited (Hamilton, Bermuda) and its affiliate, Markel Global Reinsurance Company (Delaware) (collectively referred to as Markel Bermuda).

Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) of the members of State National Group (State National). All State National companies are headquartered in Bedford, TX. The outlook of all these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. (See below for a detailed list of the companies and ratings.)

The ratings of Markel NA, which is considered the lead rating unit in the Markel enterprise, reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The balance sheet strength assessment for Markel NA is supported by its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The balance sheet strength assessment further considers Markel NA’s generally favorable reserve development on prior accident years, its demonstrated ability to grow surplus organically and the effectiveness of its reinsurance program, as well as other actions taken, to manage net exposures to catastrophe losses. Offsetting these factors somewhat are exposure to variability in the capital base resulting from equity investments, as Markel NA maintains common stock leverage that is substantially elevated relative to peer group averages.

Markel NA’s adequate operating performance assessment is based on its underwriting results, which generally outperform peers based on better-than-average loss and loss adjustment expense ratios. This outperformance is offset partially by a weaker-than-average underwriting expense ratio. Markel NA’s investment policy reflects its long-term capital appreciation objectives. As a result, the group typically reports favorable total return metrics, but below-average net investment income due to its above-average allocation to common stocks.

Markel NA maintains a favorable business profile, ranking among the 30 largest property/casualty insurance organizations in the United States, based on consolidated U.S. net premiums written in 2024. It is the sixth-largest writer of excess and surplus (E&S) business in the United States, after Lloyd’s, the Berkshire Hathaway Insurance Group, American International Group, Inc., Fairfax Financial (USA) Group and the W. R. Berkley Insurance Group. Markel NA’s business is well-diversified by line of business and state within the United States. The group also includes Markel’s Europe-based operating companies, which provides international diversification. The group’s participation in admitted and non-admitted markets provides it with advantages across market cycles. Markel NA’s ERM program is embedded appropriately within the organization to manage the risks of Markel’s complex global operations, which include insurance and non-insurance sectors.

The ratings of Markel Bermuda reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

Markel Bermuda’s balance sheet strength assessment reflects its strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR, which has been supported by organic surplus growth in recent years. The assessment of the business profile acknowledges the diverse geographies and lines of business in which the group operates, which is offset by the run-off of Markel’s Global Reinsurance division. Markel Bermuda’s ratings also reflect rating enhancement that it receives as a result of its strategic importance to the Markel enterprise, as well as the benefits it receives through its relationship with other Markel subsidiaries.

The ratings of State National reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

State National’s balance sheet continues to be supported by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR. State National’s balance sheet strength is enhanced by the effectiveness with which it has managed its program services business over time. State National continues to produce strong operating results in its lender and program services businesses. The group’s business profile reflects its leadership position in these segments, while taking into consideration the competitive nature of both segments.

The ratings of Markel reflect the ratings of its operating insurance subsidiaries, as well as its financial leverage and coverage metrics, which remain within AM Best’s guidelines. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Markel’s unadjusted debt-to-total capital ratio (excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss) measured 19.1%.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of Markel NA, including European entities, which are grouped with the rating unit:

Markel Insurance SE

Essentia Insurance Company

Evanston Insurance Company

FirstComp Insurance Company

Markel American Insurance Company

Markel Insurance Company

Markel International Insurance Company Limited

SureTec Insurance Company

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a+” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following members of State National:

State National Insurance Company, Inc.

National Specialty Insurance Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

City National Insurance Company

Pinnacle National Insurance Company

Superior Specialty Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Markel Group Inc.—

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $300 million 3.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2027

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $300 million 3.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $200 million 7.35% senior unsecured notes, due 2034 ($130 million outstanding)

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $250 million 5.0% senior unsecured notes, due 2043

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $500 million 5.0% senior unsecured notes, due 2046

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $300 million 4.3% senior unsecured notes, due 2047

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $600 million 5.0% senior unsecured notes, due 2049

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $500 million 4.15% senior unsecured notes, due 2050

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $600 million 3.45% senior unsecured notes, due 2052

-- “bbb+” (Good) on $600 million 6.00% senior unsecured notes, due 2054

The following indicative Long-Term IRs under the existing shelf registration have been affirmed with stable outlooks:

Markel Group Inc.—

-- “bbb+” (Good) on senior unsecured debt

-- “bbb” (Good) on subordinated debt

-- “bbb-” (Good) on preferred securities

